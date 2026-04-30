Johor Regent Renews Call for 25% Tax Revenue Return Amid Record Investments

Tunku Mahkota Ismail reiterates Johor’s demand for a portion of its income tax revenue to be returned by the federal government, citing the state’s significant economic contributions and the need for greater financial autonomy. Meanwhile, Bukit Bintang prepares for the Rain Rave festival with international and local DJs.

Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail has once again emphasized the need for the federal government to return 25 percent of the state’s income tax revenue , arguing that such a move would reduce Johor ’s dependency on federal aid and better address the development and welfare needs of its people.

Speaking during the opening of the Johor state legislative assembly’s new session at the Sultan Ismail Building in Kota Iskandar, Tunku Ismail highlighted that despite being one of Malaysia’s largest contributors to national revenue, Johor’s share does not align with its economic contributions. He stressed that returning a portion of the tax revenue would allow the state to manage its resources more efficiently without relying on the often lengthy federal approval processes.

The regent also pointed out that Johor has successfully attracted a record RM272 billion in investments, including a historic RM110 billion last year—the highest ever recorded by any Malaysian state. This economic success, he noted, is reflected in the state’s projected revenue of RM2.6 billion, demonstrating strong economic fundamentals and effective resource management by the state government.

Tunku Ismail’s call echoes his previous request last year, where he urged the federal government to consider returning 20 to 30 percent of Johor’s tax revenue. His latest appeal underscores the state’s growing economic significance and its desire for greater financial autonomy to drive local development and improve the well-being of its residents.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the Bukit Bintang district in Kuala Lumpur is set to host the highly anticipated Rain Rave festival, featuring international DJs such as Bassjackers and Wukong, alongside an all-female DJ lineup and local stars. The event promises to be a vibrant celebration of music and culture, attracting both local and international attendees.

Additionally, a promotional offer is available for those signing up with the code VERSAMM10, providing an extra RM10 with a minimum cash-in of RM100, subject to terms and conditions





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Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail Tax Revenue Economic Development Rain Rave Festival

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