Johor Regent Calls for Realization of 100,000 Affordable Homes by 2030 and Emphasizes Youth Development

Tunku Mahkota Ismail, the Regent of Johor, officially opened the Fifth Session of the 15th Johor State Legislative Assembly, urging the state government to achieve its target of building 100,000 affordable homes by 2030. He also highlighted the importance of youth development and praised the orderly conduct of the legislative assembly.

The Regent of Johor , Tunku Mahkota Ismail , officially opened the Fifth Session of the 15th Johor State Legislative Assembly in Kota Iskandar, Johor Bahru today.

During the ceremony, His Royal Highness emphasized the importance of realizing the state government’s target to build 100,000 affordable homes under the Johor Affordable Housing Scheme (RMMJ) by 2030, ensuring that all residents of Johor can own their own homes. His Royal Highness stated that providing adequate housing for the people of Johor remains a top priority, and efforts toward this goal must be pursued consistently.

According to the latest reports, since 2022, 21,085 RMMJ units have been completed, with over 16,000 already occupied. Additionally, more than 26,000 residents have been assisted in purchasing their first homes, while subsidies for new construction have been provided to 1,500 recipients. Free housing has been granted to over 1,000 heads of households, and 4,000 dilapidated homes have been repaired.

Furthermore, 12 public housing projects have been implemented. His Royal Highness expressed hope that the target of increasing homeownership, including 40,000 RMMJ Diamond units by 2027 and reaching 100,000 units by 2030, can be achieved through careful and effective planning.

Meanwhile, His Royal Highness also highlighted that the strength of a state lies in the quality of its human capital, particularly among the youth. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that Johor’s children receive a proper education through well-structured and continuous initiatives.

His Royal Highness praised the progress of the Sekolah Rintis Bangsa Johor (SRBJ) initiative, which has shown remarkable advancements alongside the state government’s efforts to expand support for students and scholars through various forms of assistance, including incentives, educational fee subsidies, and transportation and flight ticket provisions. Additionally, His Royal Highness commended the orderly and respectful conduct of the Johor State Legislative Assembly, reflecting the maturity of democracy and political culture in the state.

He noted that the Johor State Legislative Assembly is a noble institution and a crucial platform for formulating policies and finding the best solutions for the people’s benefit. The public is closely watching and evaluating the actions of their representatives.

Therefore, all good efforts must be sustained, while any shortcomings should be promptly addressed. Every decision and policy made must genuinely benefit the people and ensure balanced state development. All State Assembly Members (ADUNs) must focus on the trust bestowed upon them and not treat their roles as mere ceremonial attendance





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Johor Affordable Housing Youth Development State Legislative Assembly Tunku Mahkota Ismail

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