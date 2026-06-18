Johor Prioritizes RM167.4 Billion in Projects Under Economic Transformation Plan

The Johor government will focus on 83 catalytic investment projects worth RM167.4 billion across eight sectors to drive economic transformation, targeting a GDP of RM260 billion, higher per capita income, and 200,000 new jobs by 2030.

The Johor government has announced its focus on 83 investment projects under the Johor Economic Transformation Plan ( JETP ), aiming to significantly boost the state's economy by 2030.

According to caretaker state executive councillor Lee Ting Han, who oversees investment, trade, consumer affairs, and human resources, these catalytic projects span eight priority sectors and are valued at a total of RM167.4 billion. The sectors were chosen based on Johor's existing strengths and competitive advantages, and include electrical and electronics, energy, chemicals and petrochemicals, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, aerospace, logistics, tourism, and agriculture. Lee emphasized that these initiatives are central to achieving the plan's ambitious economic targets.

The JETP was developed after extensive stakeholder engagement, including 200 sessions, workshops, and discussions. The plan sets three key goals for 2030: increasing Johor's gross domestic product (GDP) from RM158 billion in 2024 to RM260 billion, raising GDP per capita to RM69,000, and creating over 200,000 new quality jobs.

Additionally, the plan seeks to distribute economic growth more evenly across the state, moving beyond the current concentration in Johor Baru, Kulai, and the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ). To ensure successful implementation, the state government has outlined 32 intervention initiatives, with 13 designated as priority measures to accelerate the delivery of the identified projects





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Johor Economic Transformation Plan JETP Investment Projects Economic Growth GDP Johor Malaysia Catalytic Projects Economic Development

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