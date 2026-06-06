Johor PN Leader Rejects Muafakat Nasional 2.0 Seat‑Sharing Plan Amid Election Countdown

Perikatan Nasional's Johor chairman Sahruddin Jamal dismisses Annuar Musa's MN‑2.0 proposal, reaffirming PN's intention to contest all 56 state seats and warning of potential discord among Malay‑based parties before the 16th general election.

In the lead‑up to the forthcoming Johor state election, a contentious proposal for a Muafakat Nasional 2.0 seat‑sharing arrangement has sparked a sharp disagreement between the two principal components of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

The plan, put forward by Annuar Musa in his capacity as a member of the Pan‑Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) central committee, envisions a division of Malay‑majority constituencies in which United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) would contest between eighty and ninety percent of the seats, leaving the remaining ten to twenty percent for PAS. Annuar argued that such a formula would mitigate the risk of three‑way clashes among Malay‑based parties as the nation approaches the sixteenth general election, thereby presenting a unified front under the banner of Muafakat Nasional (MN).

However, the suggestion has been rebuffed by the PN hierarchy in Johor. Sahruddin Jamal, who chairs the PN coalition in the southern state and also leads the state chapter of Bersatu, told the Free Malaysia Today that the proposal is inconsistent with the coalition's own strategy. He emphasized that the MN‑focused scheme is a product of PAS internal discussions and does not reflect the broader PN agreement, which intends to field candidates in every one of the 56 state seats.

Sahruddin pressed further, asking whether PAS as an institution actually backs the allocation model proposed by Annuar Musa. He pointed out that PAS leaders have not yet publicly pledged support for the MN framework, and therefore the proposal appears to be a unilateral move rather than a consensus‑driven decision. The Bersatu chief made it clear that PN in Johor will honour the seat distribution that has already been settled among its partners.

Should PAS decide to cede any of its allotted constituencies, PN will automatically step in to contest those seats, preserving the coalition's commitment to contest all 56 contests. This stance underscores the coalition's desire to avoid any fragmentation that could benefit rival coalitions, particularly Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH), both of which have already announced their intention to contest every seat in the upcoming election.

The political backdrop is framed by the dissolution of the Johor State Legislative Assembly on June 1, which triggers a state election to be held within the next 60 days. Prior to dissolution, the composition of the assembly was heavily weighted in favour of BN, which held 40 of the 56 seats, while PH occupied 12, PN three, and the youthful party Muda one.

Both BN and PH, despite being adversaries at the federal level, have independently confirmed that they will field candidates in all state constituencies, signalling a highly competitive electoral environment. The clash over the MN 2.0 seat‑sharing formula therefore highlights the broader tension within Malaysia's Malay‑centric political bloc, as parties grapple with the trade‑off between cooperation and the preservation of individual party identities ahead of a pivotal general election





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Johor State Election Perikatan Nasional Muafakat Nasional 2.0 Seat Sharing Malay Political Parties

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KIMMA Denies Alliance with PN for Johor Election, Reaffirms BN LoyaltyThe Malaysian Indian Muslim Congress (KIMMA) has refuted allegations of a political pact with Perikatan Nasional for the Johor state election, affirming its steadfast allegiance to Barisan Nasional and UMNO.

Read more »

Bersama snubs Amanah’s offer to negotiate seats for Johor pollsParty president Syukri Razab says the party's priority is to offer voters a broader range of choices after the formation of various alliances since the 2022 general election.

Read more »

Jobs, Housing And Higher Pay: What Johor Voters Really Want From Their Next GovernmentFrom affordable homes and better wages to political renewal, Johoreans say bread-and-butter issues matter more than campaign slogans.

Read more »

Johor AMK Leader Faezuddin Puad Criticizes Rafizi and Nik Nazmi Over Reform Claims, Backs AnwarFaezuddin Puad accuses Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi of arrogance for claiming reformist credentials, asserting that Anwar Ibrahim is the true reformist behind the Public Finance and Fiscal Responsibility Act 2023. He also criticizes the Kancil party's stance on the Johor state election as unrealistic and calls for support for Pakatan Harapan.

Read more »