Johor Plans to Establish Sports University to Boost Regional Sports Development

The Johor state government is planning to establish a sports university to complement its existing sports ecosystem and position the state as a high-level sports development hub in Southeast Asia. This initiative aligns with the ‘Johor Sports Nation 2030’ vision and aims to accelerate the state’s progress toward becoming an international sports center. The sports university will focus on developing high-performance athletes and fostering economic opportunities through sports-related industries.

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government is planning to establish a sports university as a complement to the existing sports ecosystem in an effort to position the state as a high-level sports development hub in the Southeast Asian region.

The Chairman of the State Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development Committee, Mohd. Hairi Mad Shah, stated that this initiative aligns with the aspirations of the Crown Prince of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, under the ‘Johor Sports Nation 2030’ vision. The sports university is not a prerequisite for achieving the Johor Sports Nation goal but will serve as a catalyst to accelerate Johor’s progress toward becoming an international sports development hub.

The establishment of the sports university is subject to the readiness of the ecosystem, current needs, and comprehensive feasibility studies involving various stakeholders. Mohd. Hairi, who is also the Larkin State Assemblyman, explained that a well-developed ecosystem will help the proposed higher education institution achieve its intended targets. It is crucial that the sports university, once established, is not merely a name but a fully functional center for developing high-performance athletes that will impact both the state and the nation.

Currently, the state government is focusing on strengthening the sports development ecosystem through the Johor State Sports Council (MSNJ), collaborating with the Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM). The sports university is expected to enhance Johor’s reputation as a sports powerhouse by providing specialized education, training, and research facilities tailored to elite athletes. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to attract international sports events, foster local talent, and create economic opportunities through sports-related industries.

The state government is also exploring partnerships with international sports organizations and academic institutions to ensure the university meets global standards. The project is still in the planning phase, with detailed studies underway to assess infrastructure, funding, and operational requirements. The establishment of the sports university reflects Johor’s commitment to becoming a leader in sports development, aligning with the national agenda to promote sports as a key driver of social and economic growth.

The initiative is expected to create job opportunities, boost tourism, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents by promoting a healthy and active lifestyle





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Johor Sports Nation 2030 Sports University High-Performance Athletes Sports Development Economic Growth

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