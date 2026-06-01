Johor Pakatan Harapan Ready for State Election After Assembly Dissolution

Pakatan Harapan in Johor has expressed preparedness for the upcoming state election following the dissolution of the state assembly, noting they anticipated the move and will continue their existing preparations while elevating discussions to the national presidential council.

JOHOR BARU: Johor Pakatan Harapan has declared its readiness to confront the impending state election, which follows the immediate dissolution of the Johor State Legislative Assembly.

In a joint statement released by the coalition's top leaders in the state, Pakatan acknowledged the announcement made by Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi regarding the dissolution. The coalition revealed that it had long anticipated such a move by the ruling Barisan Nasional, describing it as an expected political development.

"From the beginning, Pakatan expected Barisan Nasional to dissolve the state assembly in the near future," the statement asserted, indicating a state of preparedness. Emphasizing a commitment to democratic processes, Pakatan confirmed that its existing election preparations would continue with seriousness and dedication. The coalition also announced that strategic discussions would be escalated to the Pakatan presidential council at the national level to finalize the coalition's comprehensive strategy and course of action for the upcoming polls.

The joint statement was signed by key figures: Johor Pakatan chairman and state Amanah chief Aminolhuda Hassan, Johor PKR chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, and Johor DAP chairman Teo Nie Ching. The statement concluded with a resolute tone, underlining that no election is simple and each contest demands unwavering commitment. The dissolution of the state assembly paves the way for a state election that will determine the future composition of the Johor government.

Political analysts suggest this snap election could be a calculated move by Barisan Nasional to consolidate its position amid shifting political landscapes and increasing pressure from opposition coalitions. For Pakatan Harapan, this election presents an opportunity to regain influence in the state, having suffered significant losses in previous electoral cycles. The coalition's leadership emphasized unity and a coordinated campaign across its component parties-Amanah, PKR, and DAP-to maximize their collective strength.

They also indicated that issues such as cost of living, local economic recovery, and infrastructure development would likely dominate their campaign narrative, aiming to resonate with the electorate's everyday concerns. Moreover, the timing of the election poses both challenges and opportunities for all contenders. With the national political environment remaining fluid, state-level contests are increasingly seen as indicators of public sentiment toward the federal government's performance.

Pakatan's readiness statement is not merely procedural but also serves as a signal to voters and political rivals alike, projecting confidence and organizational capability. The upcoming polls will test the coalition's ability to mobilize grassroots support, manage candidate selections, and craft a compelling alternative vision for Johor. As the campaign period unfolds, attention will be focused on voter turnout, the impact of demographic shifts, and whether Pakatan can effectively leverage any incumbent weaknesses.

The national Pakatan presidential council's involvement underscores the high stakes attached to this state election, framing it as a critical battle with potential ramifications for broader national politics. Ultimately, the election outcome will shape Johor's policy direction and representation in the Malaysian federal system for the next term





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Johor State Election Pakatan Harapan Barisan Nasional Mentri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi Aminolhuda Hassan Zaliha Mustafa Teonieching

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marina Ibrahim Retires From Politics Ahead of Johor State ElectionAdvocate Marina Ibrahim announced she will not defend her Skudai seat in the coming Johor state election, ending her single-term tenure and pivoting to community work. She thanked voters and colleagues and pledged to continue public service outside the political arena.

Read more »

Johor DAP accepts Marina Ibrahim’s decision not to defend Skudai seat, says Teo Nie ChingJOHOR BAHRU, June 1 — Johor DAP respects the decision of Skudai assemblywoman Marina Ibrahim not to contest the coming state election and to retire from politics.Johor DAP...

Read more »

Johor Regent, MB lead Bangsa Johor in extending birthday greetings to KingJOHOR BAHRU, June 1 — The Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, today conveyed his greetings and prayers to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, in conjunction with His...

Read more »

Johor state assembly dissolved, Onn Hafiz cites need for mandate to drive developmentJOHOR BAHRU, June 1 — The Johor state legislative assembly has been dissolved, paving the way for the state’s upcoming election.Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi announced...

Read more »