Johor Pakatan Harapan Proposes Increase in State Assembly Seats and Looks to Collaborate with Johor BN Ahead of State Polls

Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) plans to submit a petition at their coalition's convention tomorrow to suggest increasing the number of seats in the Johor state assembly. The party raises concerns about the last review of constituency boundaries, eight years ago, and the need for a redelineation exercise to improve the representativeness of the state assembly.

PETALING JAYA: Johor Pakatan Harapan plans to submit a petition at the coalition's convention tomorrow to propose an increase in the number of seats in the Johor state assembly.

Johor PH deputy chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad said there are six state seats with more than 100,000 voters, while another was nearing that figure. As the last review of constituency boundaries occurred eight years ago, 'the time has come for this to take place' and 'we view this as a better move than appointing assemblymen', he said.

Earlier this month, the Johor state assembly amended the state constitution to allow for the appointment of five nominated members of the assembly, increasing the total number of representatives to 61. Johor PH opposed the proposal and launched a signature campaign on May 13 against nominated assemblymen and proposed a redelineation exercise to increase the number of state assembly seats. Dzulkefly also commented on Johor BN's announcement that it intended to contest all 56 seats in the coming state polls.

He said it had helped PH decide its direction in preparing for the election. He described the announcement as 'a crystal clear message' which put to rest speculation on whether the two coalitions would work together or not at the polls





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