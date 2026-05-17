Johor Pakatan: Barisan's Indepedence May Usher In a Closed Chapter on State-Level Political Pact

JOHOR BARU: Johor Barisan Nasional's decision to contest the upcoming state polls independently signals that the doors to political cooperation with Pakatan Harapan have been shut at the state level, suggests political analyst Aminolhuda Hassan.

JOHOR BARU: Johor Barisan Nasional's decision to contest the upcoming state polls independently signals that the doors to political cooperation with Pakatan Harapan have been shut at the state level , says Aminolhuda Hassan.

The state Pakatan chairman hinted that Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi's statement that Barisan would contest all 56 seats was a clear message.

'Even before the convention, (Johor Amanah vice-president) Suhaizan Kaiat had already asked (Barisan) whether there would be Pakatan-Barisan cooperation for the state election. ', he told reporters on the sidelines of the Pakatan Convention at the Persada International Convention Centre here on Sunday (May 17). When asked whether Pakatan remains open to continuing ties with Barisan at the state level, Aminolhuda, who is also Johor Amanah president, said the coalition did not want to appear overly eager for such cooperation.

'We do not want to be like the Malay saying ‘hidung tak mancung, pipi tersorong-sorong’ (trying too hard when not wanted). 'It’s okay. We are prepared, and in fact, this had already been anticipated earlier based on their response.

However, he said ties between Pakatan and Barisan at the federal level remain good, as stressed by leaders from both coalitions. At the federal level, as Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Maslan mentioned, there is no need to worry because we are still together. He also admitted that Johor Barisan's stand indirectly makes it easier for Pakatan to determine its direction ahead of the convention and the upcoming state election.

On Saturday (May 15), Onn Hafiz said Barisan would contest all 56 seats in the upcoming polls, although the election date has yet to be confirmed. Speculation is rife that Johor could be headed for snap polls by October this year, especially following heightened political activity surrounding Umno’s 80th anniversary celebrations at Istana Besar here on May 11





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