Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Declares He Will Not Remain in Office if BN Forms Government with DAP

Caretaker Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has declared he will not remain in office if Barisan Nasional (BN) were to form a state government with DAP.

Caretaker Johor menteri besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has declared he would not remain in office if Barisan Nasional (BN) were to form a state government with DAP .

PETALING JAYA, June 7 - (FMT) reported that the statement was made during the launch of BN's election machinery in Iskandar Puteri, where he rejected suggestions that support for BN would translate into backing for DAP, describing the claim as slander.

I would rather not hold the position of menteri besar or sit at the same table with them. This is the spirit of Johor, the Bangsa Johor spirit, he was saying. He said that when the state government is reformed with the consent of the Sultan of Johor and the Regent of Johor, and BN is given the mandate to lead again, it would not at any time form a government with DAP.

According to the report, Onn Hafiz, who also chairs Johor BN, said he had been directed by party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to seek feedback from divisions before the coalition's election plan was finalised. Plus, enjoy an additional FREE RM10 when you sign up using code VERSAMM10 with a min. cash-in of RM100 today. T&Cs apply.





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Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi Barisan Nasional DAP Politics

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