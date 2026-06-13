Johor MB Touched by Transport Minister's Invitation to KTM Komuter Project Despite Lack of Formal Letter

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi expressed being touched by Transport Minister Anthony Loke's invitation to the KTM Komuter project launch, yet noted no formal invitation reached the state government. He highlighted the state's financial and logistical contributions to the project and questioned exclusion from related visits.

The Chief Minister of Johor , Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, expressed emotional gratitude for what he described as a sincere invitation from Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook to witness the implementation of the KTM Komuter project scheduled for Tuesday.

However, Onn Hafiz clarified that he has not yet received any formal invitation letter or program details from the Ministry of Transport (MOT) to attend as a representative of the Johor Government. He stated that he was only informed by the media that the invitation was made during the political program Launch of the Election Machinery of Pakatan Harapan Negeri Sembilan the previous night.

Despite this, he remained touched by the sincerity of the invitation, noting that at least the Johor State Government has finally been invited, even though the program had been planned for over a week. Onn Hafiz further explained that he has no issue attending and will, God willing, adjust his schedule because the project's implementation is for the comfort of the people of Johor, not for political cooperation.

He recalled that previously, several MOT programs in the state, such as visits to the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) and the ETS Segamat, did not include state government representatives, including Exco members. Most recently, on April 3, the Transport Minister's working visit to the RTS Link project site again excluded the State Government. When contacted by senior ministry officials, he was told the invitation only involved vendors or suppliers.

He questioned whether DAP leaders are considered vendors or suppliers. He also highlighted that the State Government has contributed approximately RM700,000 for beautification and wrapping of trains to ensure the public transport empowerment agenda in Johor through the KTM Komuter project proceeds smoothly.

Additionally, at KTM's request, the state government, through the Perbadanan Pengangkutan Awam Johor (PAJ), agreed to provide feeder bus services at involved stations, including shuttle services with operational costs of around RM86,000, besides coordinating the Bas Muafakat Johor routes and sponsoring seats worth about RM9,000 for passenger comfort. He stressed that this sharing is not about claiming credit but simply to inform that the Johor State Government has also contributed to the success of the Federal Government's initiative.

Johor is not merely receiving but also assisting in implementation. He emphasized that development projects do not belong to any political party, including DAP, but are the responsibility of all entrusted parties, who must remain professional in executing them for the people's benefit and comfort





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Johor KTM Komuter Onn Hafiz Anthony Loke Transport Project State Government Federal Government DAP RTS Link Public Transport

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