Johor Immigration Department Raids Massage Parlors, Detains 22 for Immoral Activities

The Johor Immigration Department conducted a raid on two massage and reflexology outlets in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, detaining 22 individuals, including foreign nationals, for suspected involvement in immoral activities and misuse of social visit passes. The outlets were allegedly offering illicit services under the guise of traditional massage.

A special operation conducted on Thursday, April 9th, led to the uncovering of two massage and reflexology outlets in Johor Bahru, Malaysia , that were offering illicit services. The raid, spearheaded by the Johor branch of the Immigration Department, targeted premises suspected of engaging in immoral activities under the guise of legitimate massage therapy. The operation, dubbed Ops Gegar, took place around 3 PM and resulted in the detention of 22 individuals, including foreign nationals .

Authorities believe the outlets enticed customers with low-priced packages that included services beyond the scope of traditional massage. Investigations are underway, and those detained face potential charges under the Immigration Act. This operation underscores the ongoing efforts of Malaysian authorities to combat illegal activities and ensure adherence to immigration laws.\The Johor Immigration director, Datuk Mohd Rusdi Mohd Darus, confirmed the details of the raid and the subsequent arrests. He stated that the detainees were suspected of involvement in immoral activities and misuse of social visit passes. The arrested individuals included 21 foreign nationals, comprising seven men and 14 women, aged between 18 and 41. These foreign nationals are citizens of Myanmar and China. Preliminary investigations suggest they were working as massage therapists without the necessary permits, raising concerns about labor exploitation and potential human trafficking. In addition to the foreign nationals, a local man believed to be the premises manager was also apprehended. This individual is suspected of being the key figure in coordinating the outlets' operations and recruiting foreign workers. The Immigration Department's investigation will focus on the extent of the manager's involvement and the overall scope of the illegal activities. The authorities are also scrutinizing the financial aspects of the businesses, aiming to identify potential connections to organized crime or other illicit networks. Furthermore, the authorities are also issuing summonses to witnesses. \Evidence gathered during the operation revealed that the outlets offered enticing, low-priced packages designed to attract customers. The nature of the “additional services” included in these packages remains unspecified, but authorities suspect they were illicit and contributed to the outlets’ unlawful operations. The investigation also encompasses a deeper look into the advertising and marketing strategies employed by the businesses, including their online presence and any potential use of social media platforms to promote their services. All detainees have been transferred to the Setia Tropika Immigration Depot, pending further action. The individuals face charges under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963. The Immigration Department is working to gather more evidence, interview the detainees, and determine the extent of their involvement in the alleged immoral activities. The successful outcome of this raid demonstrates the Immigration Department's ongoing commitment to uphold the law and combat illegal operations within Malaysia. The investigation has further ramifications, with authorities working to identify and apprehend any other individuals involved in this activity and make sure the massage and reflexology outlets comply with local regulations. The department will review the licensing of similar businesses to address concerns and ensure they comply with the law. This is a crucial step to protect the public and crack down on illegal activities





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Immigration Raid Massage Parlor Immoral Activities Detention Johor Malaysia Illegal Services Foreign Nationals

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