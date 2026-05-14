Johor Immigration Department Detains 43 Undocumented Foreign Workers in Muar Furniture Factory Raids

The Johor Immigration Department conducted a raid on furniture factories in Muar, Johor, resulting in the detention of 43 undocumented foreign workers for various offences. The illegal workers were from Bangladesh, Burma, Nepal, Pakistan, and Myanmar, aged between 14 and 62.

MUAR: Raids on furniture factories here have led to 43 undocumented foreign workers being detained for various offences, says the Johor Immigration Department. State director Datuk Mohd Rusdi Mohd Darus said Ops Gempur Muar was conducted on Tuesday (May 12) from 9am to 10pm, with enforcement personnel from Batu Pahat, Muar and Segamat.

Six furniture factories and houses used as accommodations for the illegal foreign workers were inspected, he added. Chaos ensued during the raids when several illegal workers tried to escape and hide within the factory compounds and housing.

However, we managed to foil their attempts as all doors leading outside the buildings were already sealed before we conducted the raids, he said. The detained illegal workers were 15 Bangladeshi males, eight Burmese men, eight Nepalese men, a Pakistani man, a Bangladeshi woman and a Burmese woman, aged between 14 and 62.

They have committed offences under Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963, Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155) and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155). The illegal foreign workers are now being placed at the Pekan Nanas Immigration Depot in Pontian, to assist with investigation and further action, said Mohd Rusdi





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Johor Immigration Department Furniture Factories Illegal Foreign Workers Detention Bangladesh Burma Nepal Pakistan Myanmar

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