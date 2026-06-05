Johor Election: BN Bets on Onn Hafiz Ghazi's Steady Leadership

Barisan Nasional (BN) is set to lead the upcoming Johor state election with Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi as their candidate. Political analysts praise Onn Hafiz's performance and pedigree, while acknowledging potential challenges in retaining their 2022 performance.

Johor's upcoming state election is set to be led by Barisan Nasional (BN) with Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi as their candidate. Political analyst Azeem Fazwan Farouk from Universiti Sains Malaysia praises Onn Hafiz's steady performance and lack of major controversies, making him a strong choice for BN.

Onn Hafiz's good pedigree, being the great-grandson of Umno founder Onn Jaafar, also works in his favor. In March, Onn Hafiz highlighted Johor's RM110 billion in approved investments for 2025, expected to generate 24,584 jobs, as evidence of the state's economic progress. BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed Onn Hafiz's leadership on June 2, aiming to surpass their 2022 performance of 40 out of 56 state assembly seats.

Azeem notes BN's strong position due to Johor Umno's roots and Onn Hafiz's acceptability to the palace. Merdeka Center's Ibrahim Suffian expects BN to benefit from intra-party consolidation within Umno.

However, Azeem remains uncertain about BN bettering their 2022 performance due to potential changes in Malay and non-Malay votes





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