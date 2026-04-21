Johor Eateries Face Financial Squeeze Amid Subsidy Cuts and Global Instability

Restaurant and stall operators in Johor are warning of potential price increases as they struggle with reduced RON95 fuel subsidies and rising operational costs influenced by Middle East instability.

Diners across Johor are bracing for a potential wave of price hikes as local eatery operators struggle to navigate a landscape defined by rising operational costs and economic uncertainty. The ongoing instability in the Middle East has sent ripples through the supply chain, forcing small business owners to reconsider their pricing strategies to maintain financial viability.

For many, the situation is compounded by recent government policies regarding fuel subsidies, specifically the restriction of RON95 petrol to a 200-litre limit per month for commercial entities. This policy shift has placed significant pressure on the logistics and delivery aspects of the food and beverage industry, leaving owners in a precarious position as they balance the need for profit against the risk of losing their loyal customer base. R. Janaki, a 42-year-old proprietor of a traditional Indian breakfast stall in Kulai, highlighted the growing difficulty of absorbing these mounting costs. While she has managed to keep her menu prices stable thus far, she admits that the grace period is quickly coming to an end. Janaki noted that while raw ingredient prices have remained relatively steady for the moment, the rising cost of essential disposable items, such as plastic packaging, has already taken a toll on her bottom line. She expressed deep concern over the RON95 subsidy reduction, which she identifies as a major catalyst for her current fiscal strain. As she waits to assess the full impact of these costs during her next procurement cycle, she remains wary that a price adjustment for her customers will eventually become an unavoidable necessity to keep her business operational in the current economic climate. Meanwhile, the sentiment among larger operators reflects a similar outlook of caution and inevitability. Phua Kai Hoo, who oversees a portfolio of five restaurants in Kulai and Johor Baru, echoed the concerns regarding the creeping inflation of supplies. According to Phua, while sectors like seafood and cooking oil have already seen price fluctuations, the broader menu pricing remains unchanged for now. However, he emphasized that the industry is approaching a breaking point where the accumulation of increased overheads—from fuel costs to supply procurement—will force a revision of menu prices. He assured, however, that any potential increases would be kept to a minimum, measured in mere cents, to ensure that the burden on patrons remains manageable and to avoid a mass exodus of customers who are also feeling the weight of the current economic downturn. Taking a different approach, some operators are looking for creative ways to navigate the crisis without immediately passing the costs down to the consumer. Wan Noraidah Wan Mohamed, a 53-year-old entrepreneur who runs an asam pedas stall, is actively exploring alternative strategies to sustain her business. Instead of jumping to price hikes, she is evaluating internal cost-cutting measures, such as adjusting portion sizes or substituting ingredients with more affordable alternatives, like switching to lower-grade eggs. Her strategy remains fluid, as she intends to monitor how the market conditions evolve over the coming weeks. Whether through menu price adjustments or operational belt-tightening, the food industry in Johor is clearly in a state of flux, waiting to see how global events and domestic policies will further dictate their survival in the months ahead





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Johor Food Industry RON95 Subsidy Inflation Small Business

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