Johor Declares Special State Holiday For Johor Darul Ta'zim's Victory In Malaysia Cup

Malaysian state of Johor celebrates Johor Darul Ta'zim's sixth triumph in the Malaysia Cup 2025/26 final on May 25, the next working day. State Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi declared the holiday with the consent of Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

JOHOR BARU: Johor has declared this coming Monday, May 25, a special state holiday following Johor Darul Ta'zim 's (JDT) sixth triumph in the Malaysia Cup 2025/26 final.

Deriving consent from Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi made the decision to celebrate JDT's success in clinching the prestigious football title against Kuching City FC. Onn Hafiz acknowledged the leadership, commitment, and continuous efforts of Tunku Ismail in elevating Johor football and highlighted JDT's pride not only for Johor and Malaysia but also on the international stage.

Johor's victory was a gift for the entire Bangsa Johor and JDT supporters and received appreciation from Onn Hafiz for the achievement. The record number of 347,000 train tickets on sale for the holiday period completes the news items





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Local News Johor Darul Ta'zim Malaysia Cup Special State Holiday Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim Johor Mentri Besar Record Number Of Train Tickets Holiday Period

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