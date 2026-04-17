Johor Darul Ta'zim's AFC Champions Elite Dream Ends in Quarter-Final Defeat to Al-Ahli

Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) has been eliminated from the AFC Champions Elite (ACLE) competition after suffering a 2-1 defeat against reigning champions Al-Ahli in the quarter-finals. Despite taking an early lead, JDT could not capitalize on a red card for Al-Ahli's Ali Majrashi and ultimately succumbed to goals from Franck Kessie and an own goal.

Johor Darul Ta'zim's aspirations to reach the semi-finals of the prestigious AFC Champions Elite (ACLE) competition have been extinguished following a narrow 2-1 loss to Al-Ahli in the quarter-final stage. The highly anticipated match, held at the King Abdullah Sports City Hall Stadium in Jeddah, saw the Malaysian champions, known as the Southern Tigers, fall short against the formidable Saudi Arabian side. The defeat marks a disappointing end to JDT 's continental campaign.

JDT initially took a promising lead in the 19th minute through an own goal from Al-Ahli's Ali Majrashi. This breakthrough stemmed from a dynamic attacking move initiated by Jairo da Silva, whose presence on the field was unfortunately short-lived. In a dramatic turn of events, JDT's Brazilian forward, Silva, had to be stretchered off the pitch after sustaining a head injury from an acrobatic kick by Majrashi. This unfortunate incident led to Majrashi receiving a red card, leaving Al-Ahli to compete with ten players for a significant portion of the match. Despite the numerical disadvantage, the defending champions demonstrated their resilience and quality.

Al-Ahli managed to equalize just before halftime, with Franck Kessie finding the back of the net in first-half stoppage time, leveling the score and injecting renewed vigor into their performance. The equalizer came against the run of play, a testament to Al-Ahli's ability to seize crucial moments.

In the second half, JDT pressed hard to regain their advantage and secure a place in the semi-finals. The Southern Tigers launched several attempts on goal, creating scoring opportunities and testing the Al-Ahli defense. However, their efforts were consistently thwarted by the exceptional goalkeeping of Edouard Mendy, who made a series of crucial saves to deny JDT an equalizer. Mendy's heroics proved pivotal in preserving Al-Ahli's lead and ultimately securing their passage to the next round.

Al-Ahli will now proceed to the semi-finals, where they are scheduled to face Vissel Kobe. The Japanese club secured their spot by overcoming Qatar's Al-Sadd in a thrilling encounter, winning 5-4 on penalties after a dramatic 3-3 draw. The quarter-final exit for JDT is a blow to their continental ambitions, but the team will undoubtedly look to regroup and build upon their experiences for future tournaments





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JDT Al-Ahli AFC Champions Elite Football Quarter-Finals

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