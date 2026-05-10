Johor Darul Ta'zim rewrite Malaysia Super League history with 14-1 win over Kelantan

Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) made history in the Malaysia Super League on Sunday (May 10) after registering the biggest win in the competition's history with a 14-1 victory over Kelantan. The Southern Tigers' Brazilian striker Bergson da Silva was unstoppable, scoring six goals in the match.

PETALING JAYA: Johor Darul Ta'zim rewrote the record books after hammering Kelantan 14-1 to register the biggest win in Malaysia Super League history at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri on Sunday (May 10).

Brazilian striker Bergson da Silva was unstoppable, scoring six goals in the first, 11th, 38th, 43rd, 53rd and 83rd minutes in a dominant display by the Southern Tigers. The other goals came from Antonio Glauder (19th), Stuart Wilkin (39th), Yago Cesar (50th), Syamer Kutty Abba (86th) and Teto Martin (88th).

Although the match was played at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, it was officially considered an away fixture for JDT after Kelantan requested for the venue to be switched from Kota Baru due to bad weather. JDT also equalled the world record for going undefeated in consecutive league matches, equalling the 108 set by Asec Mimosas of Ivory Coast.

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Malaysia Super League Johor Darul Ta'zim Kelantan Record Books Biggest Win Bergson Da Silva Antonio Glauder Stuart Wilkin Yago Cesar Syamer Kutty Abba Teto Martin

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