Johor DAP clarifies offer to Skudai assemblyman Marina Ibrahim to helm statutory body

Johor DAP has clarified that the party offered to appoint Skudai assemblyman Marina Ibrahim to helm a statutory body, not a government-linked company (GLC). Johor DAP chairman Teo Nie Ching had stated that she offered Marina to lead a statutory body and not a GLC.

Johor DAP vice-chairman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali clarified that the party offered to appoint Skudai assemblyman Marina Ibrahim to helm a statutory body , not a government-linked company ( GLC ).

Johor DAP chairman Teo Nie Ching had stated that she offered Marina to lead a statutory body and not a GLC. Sheikh Umar explained that statutory bodies are established by an Act of Parliament or state enactment to fulfill specific public policy or socio-economic objectives, while a GLC is incorporated under the Companies Act 2016 and the government acts as a majority shareholder.

In this recent issue, Teo had offered Marina to helm a statutory body that is related to social welfare work. This is actually a good fit for Marina who has been passionate and known for her welfare activism over the years. The DAP's Central Executive Committee (CEC) member was responding to criticism that the party is allegedly using positions in GLCs as political tools.

Sheikh Umar said the unnamed statutory body was a right fit for Marina based on her work in welfare activism. The proposed appointment by DAP is not a form of reward that is used to lure or motivate someone to perform a task, he said, adding that it is normal for DAP to initiate moves that are strategic for the party's long term.

Meanwhile, Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said that such appointments, especially to statutory bodies, was a normal practice for any political parties that are part of the government. The Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chief also clarified that for such appointments only eligible and hardworking party members who have promise will be considered.

Generally, the person being considered will normally be a subject matter expert or have a good knowledge of the field that the statutory body is established under, he said, adding that statutory bodies, unlike a GLC, are under the purview of the government and not a corporate company





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Johor DAP Marina Ibrahim Statutory Body Government-Linked Company GLC Teo Nie Ching Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali Aminolhuda Hassan

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