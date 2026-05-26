Johor Crown Prince Guarantees Unfettered Support for Malaysian Armed Forces Training in the State

The Crown Prince of Johor affirms full backing for Malaysian Armed Forces training in Johor, stressing operational readiness, equal treatment for all units and ongoing respect for both active and retired soldiers.

The Royal Institution of Johor and the state government have pledged full support for any training activities involving the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) conducted within the state.

In a statement posted on the official Facebook page of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail emphasized that such exercises are vital for strengthening operational readiness, enhancing capabilities and honing the specialised skills required to safeguard the nation's security and sovereignty. He assured that the armed forces will be granted the necessary space, authority and appropriate cooperation to carry out their training programmes in Johor without undue hindrance.

The Crown Prince underscored his unwavering solidarity with the Malaysian military, declaring that his support would remain steadfast under all circumstances. He called for the sacrifices, dedication and service rendered by soldiers to be consistently respected and valued. According to his message, personnel should not encounter unnecessary obstacles when performing drills, nor should any form of preferential or discriminatory treatment be directed at particular units or regiments.

Every individual who dons the uniform does so with honour, loyalty and a willingness to sacrifice, and therefore deserves the highest level of recognition and appreciation. Tunku Mahkota Ismail further extended his commitment beyond active service members, stating that retired and soon‑to‑retire personnel are also entitled to the same level of esteem. He affirmed that the doors of Johor would always remain open for veterans, as a tangible expression of gratitude for their invaluable contributions to the nation.

In parallel, the National Security Council (MKN) announced that upcoming ATM training exercises will be coordinated closely with the Johor state authorities and relevant agencies. This collaboration aims to ensure that the operations are conducted in an orderly, safe and disciplined manner, aligning with the broader interests of national security and the welfare of the populace





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