Johor Crown Prince Criticizes Clubs Blaming FAM and MFL for Financial Woes

Tunku Mahkota Ismail urges Malaysian League clubs to take responsibility for their financial management and calls for fundamental changes to address core issues in Malaysian football, including grassroots development, refereeing, sponsorships, and financial discipline.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail , has questioned the actions of Malaysian League clubs who blame the Football Association of Malaysia ( FAM ) and the Malaysian Football League ( MFL ) when facing financial problems.

As the owner of Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), he stated that blaming FAM and MFL is irresponsible, as each club is responsible for managing its own finances. He emphasized the need to address four core issues plaguing Malaysian football: a lack of competitive grassroots development, the need for professional referees – a point he raised as early as 2018 – securing sponsorships, and finally, disciplined financial management.

He pointed out that when financial issues arise, some parties resort to blaming FAM and MFL, despite the fact that financial management rests with the individual clubs. The Tunku Mahkota Ismail unexpectedly joined a roundtable discussion between the MFL and team representatives earlier today, actively participating and offering his insights. During the discussion, he presented a paper outlining proposals for changes to Malaysian football aimed at improvement.

He reiterated that certain fundamental issues require serious attention, issues he had previously highlighted. He stressed that genuine progress requires a willingness to embrace change. He proposed a new, more open model that allows for direct involvement from all stakeholders, including supporters. This call for a new model comes after a period of rising concerns and debates within the Malaysian League, sparked by several emerging issues.

Several clubs, including Penang FC, Sabah FC, Negeri Sembilan FC, Terengganu FC (TFC), Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), and Kuching City FC, have expressed their willingness to engage in serious discussions to address the challenges faced by all teams and ensure the sustainability of the M League. Key concerns include unstable club management and anxieties about the long-term viability of the Super League.

Furthermore, several clubs have voiced the need for a fresh approach to league management, including proposals for restructuring and a more realistic financial model. In response to these developments, the MFL organized the roundtable discussion, viewed as a starting point for more comprehensive reforms, offering renewed hope to all parties involved in the local football scene. The Regent’s intervention and proactive approach signal a commitment to addressing the systemic issues hindering the growth and stability of Malaysian football.

He believes that open dialogue and a willingness to implement meaningful changes are crucial for the future success of the league and the sport as a whole. The focus now shifts to translating the discussions and proposals into concrete actions that will benefit all stakeholders and elevate the standard of Malaysian football





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Malaysian Football FAM MFL Johor Darul Ta’Zim Tunku Mahkota Ismail League Reform

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