Johor chief minister apologises to UMNO president after urging resignation post‑GE15

Onn Hafzi Ghazi met with UMNO leader Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to apologise for earlier calls for his resignation following the coalition's worst election result, saying royal counsel guided his decision and stressing that the issue is now behind them.

Johor chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi disclosed that he offered an apology to United Malays National Organisation president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi after previously urging the party leader to step down following the coalition's dismal showing in the fifteenth general election.

The election delivered the worst result ever for Barisan Nasional, with the coalition securing only thirty seats nationwide. In the wake of that outcome, Onn Hafzi publicly suggested that Zahid should display the same magnanimity exhibited by former prime minister Najib Razak after the coalition’s defeat in the fourteenth general election, urging the senior politician to consider resigning.

The remarks sparked a wave of criticism within the party and raised speculation that the young Johor leader might face disciplinary measures similar to those imposed on other members who had also called for Zahid’s resignation. In response to the growing tension, Onn Hafzi revealed that he sought counsel from the Johor royal household, meeting with Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and crown prince Tunku Ismail.

The royal advisers cautioned that as a youthful leader he might have overstepped the bounds of acceptable discourse and recommended that an apology would be the most appropriate step to preserve party unity and state governance. Acting on that counsel, Onn Hafzi arranged a personal meeting with Zahid, expressing regret if his earlier comments had caused any offense.

He said that Zahid accepted the apology and that the matter was now settled, allowing the party to move forward on matters of internal cooperation and policy implementation. The apology was recounted during a recent episode of the Keluar Sekejap podcast, hosted by former minister Khairy Jamaluddin and parliamentarian Shahril Hamdan.

During the conversation, Shahril highlighted that Onn Hafzi was the first senior party figure to openly request Zahid’s resignation after the election, noting that he himself had made similar statements and subsequently faced suspension from the party while Onn Hafzi escaped any formal sanction. Shahril jokingly asked the guest to clarify the discrepancy, to which Onn Hafzi responded with humour, attributing his avoidance of disciplinary action to his frequent prayers at the time.

The episode also touched on broader themes of party loyalty, leadership accountability and the role of the Johor monarchy in mediating political disputes. Both hosts underscored the importance of maintaining a united front within the coalition as it seeks to rebuild its electoral base and regain relevance in Malaysian politics. The discussion concluded with a reflection on how internal disagreements, when handled constructively, can become opportunities for renewed cooperation and strategic realignment within Barisan Nasional.

The young chief minister emphasized that the apology had closed the chapter on the controversy and that the focus should now shift to delivering effective governance at the state level and supporting the coalition’s long‑term renewal efforts





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Johor UMNO General Election 15 Onn Hafzi Political Apology

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