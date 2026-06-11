Johor Caretaker MB Urges Stability Ahead of State Election, Warns Against Political Experiment

Johor caretaker Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi calls for political stability to sustain development momentum, highlighting key projects and budget allocations for Chinese schools.

PETALING JAYA: Johor caretaker Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi has emphasized that the state is at a critical juncture of growth and requires political stability to ensure uninterrupted implementation of major projects and economic plans.

He urged voters not to treat the upcoming state election as an experiment, warning that disrupting the current administration could jeopardize the state's development momentum. In a joint interview with Chinese-language media, Onn Hafiz stated that five years is a long time and the state cannot afford to waste it, as investors demand stability and certainty.

He is seeking another term to complete the vision outlined under the Maju Johor agenda, which includes the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, transport infrastructure upgrades, healthcare projects, and broader economic transformation initiatives. If given the mandate to form the next state government, he would recommend caretaker state executive councillors Lee Ting Han and Ling Tian Soon for exco positions, citing their performance, commitment, and work ethic.

Onn Hafiz also sought to reassure Chinese voters regarding their concerns, asserting that support for Chinese education will continue regardless of election cycles. State government records show that allocations totaling RM4.38 million were channeled to 219 Chinese primary schools between 2023 and 2026 for upgrading teachers' rooms.

Additionally, independent Chinese schools received RM7.28 million, and Southern University College received RM5.5 million from 2022 to 2026. He emphasized that these allocations are not election gimmicks, noting that tax revenue comes from all communities and should be returned accordingly. Addressing the controversy surrounding his earlier remarks that Barisan Nasional would not 'sit at the same table' as DAP in the state government, Onn Hafiz clarified that the issue had been blown out of proportion and wrongly portrayed as racial.

He explained that the remark was a political metaphor referring to governance and cooperation within the state administration, stressing that DAP is a political party, not a race, and the matter is about differing political approaches rather than ethnicity. He stated that his preference to work alongside MCA and MIC reflects the moderate approach adopted by Barisan's component parties in Johor.

He maintained that welfare assistance and development programs under the state government have been implemented without regard to race, benefiting all communities. On candidate selection, Onn Hafiz said that choices are based on capability, commitment to serve, and sincerity rather than age. He urged voters to judge the party based on its track record over the past four years and what it has delivered for Johor.

The caretaker MB's remarks come amid preparations for the state election, which is expected to be held soon. Political analysts note that the Maju Johor agenda includes several high-impact projects that require consistent policy direction. The Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, for instance, is seen as a key driver for cross-border economic integration. Transport infrastructure upgrades, including the Rapid Transit System link, are also in progress.

Healthcare projects under the agenda aim to improve access to medical services across the state. Onn Hafiz's appeal for stability resonates with business groups who have expressed concerns about potential policy shifts.

Meanwhile, the allocation for Chinese schools highlights the importance of multicultural support in the state. With the election approaching, both Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan are expected to ramp up their campaigns, focusing on economic recovery and social welfare. The outcome will determine the direction of Johor's development over the next five years





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Johor Election Onn Hafiz Ghazi Political Stability Maju Johor Chinese Education Funding

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