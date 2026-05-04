Johor Braces for Drought: Rainfall Deficits of Up to 60% Expected

Johor is at high risk of experiencing a meteorological drought from June, with several areas expected to record rainfall deficits of up to 60%. The state government and water operators are taking steps to ensure water supply, including water tankers, static tanks, mineral water distribution, and cloud seeding.

ISKANDAR PUTERI: While the northern states of Peninsular Malaysia are currently experiencing intense heat, the southern region, particularly Johor , is bracing for a meteorological drought starting in June.

State works, transportation, infrastructure and communications committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh warned that several areas in Johor are anticipated to face rainfall deficits of up to 60%. This forecast, based on data from the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), indicates a prolonged dry spell affecting the west coast and southern Peninsular Malaysia, with the most significant impact expected in July and August.

The consequences of this impending drought are already visible in areas like Lok Heng in Kota Tinggi, where the Sungai Ulu Sedili Kecil, the primary raw water source, has reached critically low levels. This situation is currently affecting approximately 4,037 consumer accounts, raising concerns about water availability for residents and businesses.

The state government, in collaboration with Ranhill SAJ, the state’s water operator, is actively implementing measures to mitigate the impact of the drought and ensure a continued, albeit limited, water supply. These immediate actions include the deployment of water tankers to deliver water directly to affected communities, the strategic placement of static water tanks in key locations to provide accessible water sources, the distribution of 10,000 bottles of mineral water to households, and the initiation of cloud seeding operations in partnership with the National Disaster Management Agency.

These efforts aim to augment existing water resources and alleviate the immediate strain on the water supply system. Beyond these immediate responses, the state government is also focusing on short-term projects designed to enhance water supply resilience in Lok Heng. These projects include upgrading the existing water treatment plant to increase its capacity and efficiency, constructing tube wells to tap into groundwater resources, and installing pumping systems to effectively channel groundwater to the treatment plant.

A key achievement in this regard is the recent full operationalization of an upgraded water treatment plant on April 23, boasting a capacity of two million litres per day. This plant is particularly crucial as it can now process saline water from Sungai Lukah, which has become unsuitable for treatment through conventional methods due to the prolonged drought.

The desalination plant is now a permanent fixture at the Lok Heng water treatment facility, ensuring a reliable source of treated water that is seamlessly integrated into the existing distribution network. Looking ahead, Ranhill SAJ is proposing a long-term solution to stabilize water supply in Lok Heng by channeling water from the Sungai Lebam water treatment plant.

This project, if approved, would involve the construction of a pumping station near Bandar Penawar and the installation of a 19km pipeline, with an estimated cost of RM40 million. The final design and cost of the project will be refined following comprehensive engineering studies scheduled to be conducted shortly. Currently, the combined water demand in the Lok Heng and Waha areas averages 5.9 million litres per hour under normal conditions, escalating to 7.6 million litres per hour during peak periods.

The proposed pipeline is designed to meet this demand and ensure a consistent water supply even during periods of high consumption. Mohamad Fazli addressed these concerns while responding to questions from Norlizah Noh (BN-Johor Lama) and Muszaide Makmor (BN-Sedili) during the Johor state assembly sitting, demonstrating the government’s commitment to addressing water supply issues in their constituencies.

The situation highlights the increasing vulnerability of Johor to drought conditions and the importance of proactive planning and investment in water infrastructure to ensure a sustainable water supply for the future. The state government is committed to exploring all available options to mitigate the impact of the drought and protect the interests of its citizens





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Johor Drought Water Supply Metmalaysia Ranhill SAJ Water Treatment Cloud Seeding Sungai Ulu Sedili Kecil Lok Heng Kota Tinggi

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