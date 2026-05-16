Johor BN's Bid to Go Solo Fuels Speculation over State Political Landscape

Deputy chairman Ahmad Maslan states that Umno and BN will continue to back the federal unity government despite the announcement of Johor BN's decision to contest the upcoming state assembly election independently. Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Johor BN chief, highlights the views and aspirations of the people and feedback from Umno and BN grassroots leaders as reasons for the decision to go solo.

PETALING JAYA: Umno and Barisan Nasional will continue to support the federal unity government , even as the Johor BN announces its intent to contest the upcoming state election independently.

This follows Ahmad Maslan's statement, who is the deputy chairman of Umno in Johor and a member of Umno's Supreme Council. Maslan cites the uniqueness of Malaysian democracy and the longstanding BN stronghold in Johor as reasons for the decision. His comments come in the wake of Johor BN's victory in the 2022 state polls, which saw them win 40 out of 56 seats.

Johor BN chief Onn Hafiz Ghazi, in a press statement, cited the people's views and aspirations, as well as feedback from Umno and BN grassroots leaders in the state, as reasons for the decision to go solo. Johor BN's decision is expected to impact the political landscape in Johor, especially in the potential for cooperation with BN and Pakatan Harapan, who currently work together at the federal level





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