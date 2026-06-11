Johor BN chairman denies dissolving state assembly for BN advantage, cites important dates and global crisis

Johor menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi has denied that the early dissolution of the state assembly was driven by the goal of maximising Barisan Nasional’s (BN) advantage in the state polls. He cited important dates and the global crisis as reasons for the early dissolution.

PETALING JAYA: Johor menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi has denied that the early dissolution of the state assembly was driven by the goal of maximising Barisan Nasional ’s (BN) advantage in the state polls.

The Johor BN chairman said holding the state election any later would mean clashing with important dates, adding that his administration’s priority was the welfare of the people, Harian Metro reported.

"We have already looked at next year’s schedule. We will be fasting and then celebrating Aidilfitri in March and April. And in Johor, it is common for celebrations to continue beyond the usual period.

"In February, there’s Chinese New Year. In November and December (this year), and next January, it is usually the monsoon season, and that is also when the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations are held," he was quoted as saying. The state Umno chief said the suitable window to dissolve the state assembly and pave the way for fresh polls was therefore limited to the period between now and October.

"Now we all know that the country and the world are facing a global crisis. What is happening in West Asia, the Strait of Hormuz and elsewhere has a major impact on the national economy and on Johor as well.

"When this matter was brought to His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who is also the Sultan of Johor, and the Regent of Johor, they stressed that we need to obtain the people’s mandate as soon as possible. "This is so that we can form a stable government and face the crisis and uncertain global economic conditions. With the world full of uncertainties, Johor must ensure stability," Onn Hafiz said.

The Machap assemblyman dismissed suggestions that divisions within Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH), particularly PKR, were among his considerations.

"Whether it gives us an advantage or not, that was never part of the consideration. Our consideration is to put Johor first," he said. BN formed the state government after winning 40 of the 56 seats in the last state polls in March 2022. PH won 12 seats while PN secured three, and Muda one





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Johor State Assembly Dissolution Barisan Nasional Perikatan Nasional Pakatan Harapan PKR Global Crisis Important Dates

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rain, heat fuel spike in Johor dengue infectionsLIVERPOOL, England, June 9 (Reuters) - England ⁠beat Ukraine on Tuesday but failed to secure automatic qualification ⁠for next year's Women's World Cup after finishing level on points ‌with Spain in their group, while France and Denmark sealed their places.

Read more »

PAS to Contest Johor State Election with Own LogoPAS is expected to contest the upcoming Johor state election using its own logo as the party explores a new political alignment following its decision to sever ties with Bersatu. State PAS commissioner Datuk Dr Mahfodz Mohamed said the party was currently discussing electoral cooperation with several political parties, but any arrangement would likely take the form of an electoral pact, with each party retaining its own symbol. Johor PAS fully supported the decision made by the party's central leadership to end its political relationship with Bersatu and would abide by any direction issued by the party headquarters.

Read more »

Why MCA, Not UMNO, Fired Back First On The DAP QuestionMCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong turned a racial accusation into a question of political logic, pointed to MCA's own presence in Onn Hafiz's cabinet as proof, and drew the line that mattered most: Johor is not Putrajaya, and a federal coalition born from GE15 arithmetic cannot be...

Read more »

Johor State Administration to Function in a Caretaker Capacity Ahead of State ElectionThe Johor state administration will operate at a minimal level to manage daily affairs ahead of the state election, with the King of Malaysia receiving updates from the Menteri Besar.

Read more »