Johor Bahru's Public Transport Crisis: A Lesson from Singapore

The public transport crisis in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, is a result of fragmented authorities and a lack of a comprehensive transport system. Singapore's well-developed public transport system serves as a model for JB, but the Malaysian authorities are prioritizing financing structures and commercial considerations over mobility efficiency.

The public transport crisis in Johor Bahru , Malaysia, is ironic given its proximity to Singapore 's well-developed public transport system. Johoreans cross into Singapore daily, but on the Malaysian side, there is still no equivalent system.

The authorities are debating the wrong issues, such as what system to use, who should fund it, and how much profit can be made. In contrast, Singapore's Land Transport Authority plans and manages its entire transport ecosystem, including roads, expressways, MRT, and buses, while also collecting various fees and charges. On the Malaysian side, multiple fragmented authorities are responsible for different aspects of public transport, but no single authority is fully accountable for designing and operating an integrated transport system.

The federal government's public-private partnership unit now sits at the centre of decision-making, prioritizing financing structures and commercial considerations over mobility efficiency. This means that JB residents and public transport users could be locked into infrastructure decisions that will shape their lives for the next 30 to 40 years. A key mistake Malaysia often makes is trying to jump straight into mega-projects such as LRT or MRT, while basic bus systems are overlooked and remain dysfunctional.

For JB, the sequence matters more than the technology, and a fully dedicated Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system should be introduced first, before rail. A true BRT means dedicated lanes and purpose-built stations, ensuring buses operate free from competition with private or commercial vehicles for road space. Such a system can only be implemented and executed by the government.

JB does not currently possess the urban density or fiscal strength to justify building LRT- or MRT-scale infrastructure immediately, but it has enough demand for a proper BRT network to link up with the proposed Rapid Transit System (RTS) that will run beginning early 2027





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