Johor and Negri Sembilan State Elections to be Held Separately

The Election Commission has decided to hold the Johor and Negri Sembilan state elections separately due to operational readiness, logistical factors and ensuring election workers have sufficient training.

Operational readiness, logistical factors and ensuring election workers have sufficient training are among the main reasons why the Election Commission decided to hold the Johor and Negri Sembilan state elections separately.

The sudden dissolution of the Negri Sembilan assembly forced the Election Commission to pivot its strategy. The commission only has ballot boxes in Negri Sembilan and needs time for EC workers to focus and complete the Johor polls before moving their entire team to Negri Sembilan. If both elections were held simultaneously, preparations would not be sufficient. The Johor state polls will be held on July 11, while the Negri Sembilan polls will be held on Aug 1.

The dissolution of the 36-seat Negri Sembilan state assembly was announced on June 4, after obtaining the consent of Negri Sembilan Ruler Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir. This was followed by the announcement from Negri Sembilan's Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, on June 4 that the state's legislative assembly would be dissolved the following day.

The dissolution was due to the withdrawal of support by 14 Barisan assemblymen from Umno, who claimed to have been left with no other option but to declare a loss of confidence in the Mentri Besar's handling of the state royal crisis. The Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, had failed to handle the state royal crisis, leading to the withdrawal of support by the Barisan assemblymen.

The Johor state assembly was dissolved on June 1, after obtaining the consent of Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim. The last state election in Johor was held on March 12, 2022, in which Barisan secured a two-thirds majority after winning 40 of the 56 seats. Pakatan Harapan won 12 seats, Perikatan Nasional took three and Muda won one. In Negri Sembilan, Pakatan won 17 seats in the state, followed by Barisan (14) and Perikatan (five).

The Election Commission chairman, Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun, stated that the matter of the dissolution of the Negri Sembilan assembly was beyond the EC's jurisdiction. He added that there is no issue that affects the election process. The Election Commission chairman also announced that the Johor state polls will be held on July 11, while the Negri Sembilan polls will be held on Aug 1.

The Election Commission's decision to hold the elections separately was also influenced by operational readiness and logistical factors. The commission needs time to ensure that election workers have sufficient training and that preparations are sufficient for both elections. The Election Commission chairman, Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun, stated that the commission only has ballot boxes in Negri Sembilan and needs time to complete the Johor polls before moving their entire team to Negri Sembilan





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Election Commission Johor State Elections Negri Sembilan State Elections Operational Readiness Logistical Factors

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Election Commission Sets Key Dates for Johor and Negeri Sembilan State ElectionsThe Election Commission (SPR) convenes a special meeting to finalize the schedule for the upcoming state elections in Johor and Negeri Sembilan, including dates for writ issuance, nomination, early voting, and polling, following the dissolution of both state assemblies.

Read more »

Pakatan Harapan Launches Campaign for Negri Sembilan State Election, Emphasizes Stability and ContinuityPakatan Harapan has officially begun its campaign for the upcoming Negri Sembilan state election, with Chairman Anwar Ibrahim highlighting the achievements of the current administration and calling for a mandate to ensure stability. The election was triggered after Barisan Nasional withdrew support for the Mentri Besar, leading to the assembly's dissolution. Anwar urged voters to reject power-hungry politicians and back a state government aligned with the Federal administration to address poverty and support lower-income groups. PKR's Saifuddin Nasution confirmed seat allocations among coalition partners are settled. The polls will test the unity government model seven months after the last state election where Pakatan-BN won a supermajority.

Read more »

Negri Sembilan DAP aims to retain all 11 seats in upcoming state electionNegri Sembilan DAP's state chief and national secretary-general Anthony Loke said the party aims to maintain its track record from the past three elections by retaining all 11 seats in the upcoming state election.

Read more »

Voter Turnout Expected to Increase in Johor and Negri Sembilan State ElectionsPolitical analysts predict a slight increase in voter turnout in the upcoming Johor and Negri Sembilan state elections, despite voter fatigue and the absence of a strong political wave. The elections are seen as indicators of public sentiment towards the unity government and the direction of national politics ahead of GE16. Young voters, who now form a sizeable electoral bloc, are expected to play a crucial role in determining the overall voter turnout.

Read more »