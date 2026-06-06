Johor AMK Leader Faezuddin Puad Criticizes Rafizi and Nik Nazmi Over Reform Claims, Backs Anwar

Faezuddin Puad accuses Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi of arrogance for claiming reformist credentials, asserting that Anwar Ibrahim is the true reformist behind the Public Finance and Fiscal Responsibility Act 2023. He also criticizes the Kancil party's stance on the Johor state election as unrealistic and calls for support for Pakatan Harapan.

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor AMK chief Faezuddin Puad has hit out at PKR leaders Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, accusing them of arrogance if they claim to be champions of reform.

In a statement today, Faezuddin argued that the true reformist figure is none other than Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who has been instrumental in drafting the Public Finance and Fiscal Responsibility Act 2023 (FRA) to enforce fiscal discipline. He noted that both Rafizi and Nik Nazmi have previously served in government and are well aware that reform processes are already underway, requiring adequate time and space for full implementation.

Faezuddin stressed that Anwar's leadership has delivered concrete reforms, not just rhetoric. The reforms initiated under the Madani government include the enactment of the FRA, which imposes strict limits on government borrowing and promotes transparency in fiscal management.

Additionally, the government has strengthened Parliamentary Special Select Committees to enhance oversight of executive actions. Efforts to improve governance and transparency in procurement have been intensified to reduce corruption and inefficiencies. The targeted subsidy reform ensures that subsidies reach the deserving population, reducing wastage.

Moreover, the government has taken steps to fortify the judiciary and anti-corruption agencies, reinforcing the rule of law. These measures, Faezuddin emphasized, represent substantial progress in Malaysia's reform journey, contrasting with the claims of others who may not have delivered similar results. Turning to the Johor state election, Faezuddin criticized the Kancil party's declaration that it would not cooperate with any coalition, including Barisan Nasional, Pakatan Harapan, and Perikatan Nasional, but instead intended to fight them all.

He described this stance as arrogant and unrealistic. Given the current political landscape where no single party can command a majority alone, such a position closes the door to necessary political negotiations and compromises that are essential for stable governance. Faezuddin warned that voters should be wary of parties that make bold claims without a clear path to forming a government.

Faezuddin urged the electorate to support parties with a clear direction and the proven ability to govern, such as Pakatan Harapan. PH has consistently demonstrated readiness to contest all seats and has a clear prime ministerial candidate in Anwar Ibrahim. Unlike the Kancil party, which lacks a defined leadership and coalition strategy, PH offers stability and a concrete plan for the future.

Faezuddin concluded that the people of Johor should choose wisely, opting for a party that can deliver practical reforms and ensure the state's progress within the national framework. This report was sourced from Utusan Malaysia





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