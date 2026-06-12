Johnson's® baby unveils biggest relaunch in recent years, introducing new product ranges for gentle care beyond infancy

Johnson’s® baby, the World’s No. 1 baby and kids’ care brand, unveiled its biggest relaunch in recent years through a local bespoke campaign titled #SelamanyaSiManjaAnda, celebrating the enduring bond between parents and their children. The relaunch introduces its newly evolved product ranges designed to provide proven gentle care beyond a baby’s first 12 months. The products are enhanced to help Malaysian parents continue caring for their children with confidence from infancy and beyond, while they can focus more on their bonding moments with their little ones through the playful bathtime and blissful bedtime moments.

Johnson’s® baby, the World’s No. 1 baby and kids’ care brand, unveiled its biggest relaunch in recent years through a local bespoke campaign titled #SelamanyaSiManjaAnda, celebrating the enduring bond between parents and their childr en, while introducing its newly evolved product ranges designed to provide proven gentle care beyond a baby’s first 12 months.

The newly upgraded Johnson’s® baby ranges reflect the brand’s continued effort to offer gentle formulas such as proven pH Balanced, Hypoallergenic, and Free from Added Sulfates, Parabens, and Dyes. The products are enhanced to help Malaysian parents continue caring for their children with confidence from infancy and beyond, while they can focus more on their bonding moments with their little ones through the playful bathtime and blissful bedtime moments





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Johnson’S® Baby World’S No. 1 Baby And Kids’ Care Brand Biggest Relaunch In Recent Years Local Bespoke Campaign #Selamanyasimanjaanda Enduring Bond Between Parents And Their Childr Newly Evolved Product Ranges Gentle Care Beyond Infancy Proven Ph Balanced Hypoallergenic Free From Added Sulfates Parabens And Dyes Malaysian Parents Confidence Infants Bonding Moments Playful Bathtime Blissful Bedtime Moments Consultant Paediatrician Dr Nisa Khalil Celebrity Mothers Siti Saleha And Pauline Tan Experts’ Perspectives On Child Development Personal Experiences Nationwide In-Store Educational Roadshows Exclusive Gift-With-Purchase Redemption Promot Leading Hypermarkets Supermarkets Pharmacies And E-Commerce Platforms Instagram Facebook Page Gateway To The World

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