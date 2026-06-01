Jogak Bingsu at The Five Offers Healthier Korean Shaved Ice and Hotteok

Discover Jogak Bingsu, a new stall at The Five in Kuala Lumpur serving lighter, grain-based Misugaru Dol Bing and classic Hong Dae Hotteok. Learn about the menu, seating options, and opening hours.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 - The weather in Kuala Lumpur has been unpredictable, with intense sunshine often giving way to sudden rainstorms as heat from the ground rises into the clouds.

During such hot spells, staying indoors or seeking out refreshing treats becomes essential. One such spot is The Five, where Jogak Bingsu-a new venture from the team behind Michin Grill-offers a healthier take on traditional Korean shaved ice desserts. Located just outside Nom Nom East, a small food court within Block D of The Five, the stall serves Misugaru Dol Bing, a version made with misugaru, a nutritious blend of roasted and ground grains, oats, barley, and even quinoa.

The dessert is prepared with soy milk and no added sugar, making it a lighter option for those who prefer less sweetness. It is served in a stone bowl to maintain its chill and comes with a side of extra topping, allowing customers to adjust the intensity of flavor to their liking.

For matcha lovers, the Matcha Dol Bing (RM24) is drizzled with matcha syrup, though during a recent peak lunch visit, the expected extra layer of matcha powder was missing, resulting in a slightly muted taste. The stall operates in three service areas: the air-conditioned food court, directly in front of the kiosk, and tables on the balcony overlooking the carpark.

The food court is ideal during busy lunch hours, while the outdoor balcony offers a scenic setting in the cooler evening hours after sunset. In addition to bingsu, the stall offers Hong Dae Hotteok (RM9.90), a popular Korean street snack with a chewy texture. Three variations are available: the classic brown sugar and honey filling, a version with added nuts, and a pandan-flavored option.

The hotteok provides a satisfying contrast to the icy dessert. seating is available around The Five, with some tables offering views of the surrounding activity. The stall's opening hours are 12pm to 8:30pm from Tuesday to Friday, and 12:30pm to 9:30pm on Saturday and Sunday; it is closed on Mondays. Follow them on Instagram for updates





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Jogak Bingsu Misugaru Dol Bing Hotteok The Five Kuala Lumpur Korean Dessert

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