Jobless Man Acquitted of Child Sexual Abuse Charges Due to Investigative Negligence

A 34-year-old unemployed man was acquitted of physically abusing an eight-year-old boy after the court found flaws in the investigation, including negligence by the investigating officer and inconsistencies in witness statements. The judge ruled that the defense successfully raised reasonable doubt, leading to the dismissal of the case.

A jobless man has been acquitted and discharged of charges related to the physical sexual abuse of an eight-year-old child, four years ago. The judge of the Child Sexual Offences Court, Datin M Kunasundary, made the decision after the defense successfully raised reasonable doubt about the prosecution's case at the end of the trial.

The accused, Na Li Jin, 34, was previously charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for committing physical sexual abuse against an eight-year-old boy in a house in Damansara Perdana between October 7 and 8, 2022. Kunasundary stated that the court found the investigating officer negligent in conducting the investigation, as only two witnesses' statements were recorded before Li Jin was arrested.

The judge emphasized that it is the responsibility of the investigating officer to conduct a thorough investigation, especially in cases involving child sexual violence reported years after the incident. Additionally, Kunasundary noted that based on witness testimony, the accused did not rent the house where the alleged abuse took place in 2022. Instead, the accused only moved into the house in 2024, while the incident was reported to have occurred in 2022.

After evaluating all the evidence, the court concluded that the defense had successfully raised reasonable doubt about the accuracy of the prosecution's case against the accused. Meanwhile, Li Jin's lawyer, Muhammad Amirul Mukminin Mohd Sufian, stated outside the court that his client had previously faced another case under the same act, but it was dropped after the victim's mother withdrew her report





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Child Sexual Abuse Acquittal Investigative Negligence Legal Case Court Ruling

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