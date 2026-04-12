Jimmy Wong Seizes Second Chance: Returns to National Squad with New Partner

Mixed doubles shuttler Jimmy Wong is back in the national squad after a promising partnership, ready to start anew with Cheng Su Yin and pursue his Olympic dreams.

PETALING JAYA: For mixed doubles shuttler Jimmy Wong , a second chance is a precious commodity, and he's fully committed to seizing it after being welcomed back into the national squad . Wong shared that the Badminton Association of Malaysia ( BAM ) had already reached out to him following his successful partnership with Lai Pei Jing last year. The pair, though lacking title victories, impressively climbed to World No.

23 within a year of joining forces in March 2025, and secured seven runner-up finishes. Wong expressed his gratitude to Pei Jing for her understanding and support after he expressed his desire to return to the national setup. He said, "She was supportive. She knows this has always been my goal. If there’s an opportunity with a new partner, I’ll go for it. She understands, but did not expect it to happen so soon." The 23-year-old harbours no resentment towards BAM despite his previous removal in 2022, holding the belief that the association can be instrumental in propelling his career forward, including a pursuit of Olympic qualification. Wong stated, "I have to make full use of this opportunity. The past is the past – I cannot change it. I have proven myself and now I just want to move forward." Wong is prepared to embark on a fresh start, as he is set to partner with Cheng Su Yin within the national squad. He is scheduled to commence training at the Academy Badminton Malaysia on Wednesday. Reflecting on the new partnership, Wong noted, "I have to start from zero again. It is a new partnership and we do not have a ranking yet. But since she already has a higher ranking, we can still compete in bigger tournaments. Still, we need results." The dedication and determination are evident as he embarks on this new chapter. He sees the move as a chance to prove himself once more and to strive towards his ultimate goals within the sport. This return represents a significant opportunity for Wong to reshape his trajectory and demonstrate his capabilities on a grander stage. He is focused on the future and committed to putting in the necessary work to achieve success. The Badminton Association of Malaysia's decision to recall Wong signifies a belief in his potential and a recognition of his past accomplishments. The formation of a new partnership with Cheng Su Yin provides a fresh dynamic, allowing both players to complement each other's strengths and adapt their strategies to achieve competitive success. The focus on results is crucial, and the pair are aiming to quickly establish themselves and build momentum in the international arena. The Academy Badminton Malaysia provides an ideal environment for training and development, and the guidance of experienced coaches is vital for accelerating their progress. Wong’s proactive attitude, combined with his dedication to the sport, will provide him with the foundation to overcome any obstacles. He is aware of the challenges that lie ahead, but is determined to overcome any and all hurdles to achieve his objectives. The support from his former partner, Lai Pei Jing, further highlights the respect and sportsmanship within the badminton community. This support and his proactive approach are both factors that will contribute to his chances of realizing his long-term goals. The upcoming tournaments will provide the ultimate testing ground and will provide the pair with the chance to showcase their talent





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Badminton Jimmy Wong BAM Mixed Doubles National Squad Cheng Su Yin Lai Pei Jing Olympics

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