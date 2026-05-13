Jho Low's Request for Pardon and Possible Relocation to China

Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, widely known as Jho Low, is seeking clemency from US President Donald Trump for crimes committed in Malaysia. The WSJ report claims that he filed a request for a pardon, and if granted, it would remove US criminal charges against him. Johari Abdul Ghani, chairman of the 1MDB taskforce, opposes granting Jho Low clemency and believes that he should be returned to Malaysia for further investigations. Malaysia has temporarily lifted an Interpol red notice against Jho Low to facilitate the return of significant assets to the country. In 2019, the US struck a deal to recoup about US$1 billion from Jho Low, and the Malaysian government is negotiating with other countries to speed up his return.

Jho Low allegedly played a key role in the misappropriation of at least US$4.5 billion from 1MDB . Fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho , widely known as Jho Low , is seeking clemency from US President Donald Trump after a WSJ report claimed that he filed a request for a pardon that would remove US criminal charges against him.

Johari Abdul Ghani, chairman of the 1MDB taskforce, opposes granting Jho Low clemency and believes that he should be returned to Malaysia for further investigations. The taskforce led by Johari has been set up to recover funds and assets linked to the state fund worldwide. Low faces multiple charges including corruption and money laundering in the US and Malaysia for his alleged role in the misappropriation of at least US$4.5 billion from 1MDB.

The Malaysian government has been negotiating with other countries to speed up his return, although he is believed to be in China, as Beijing has denied it





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Low Taek Jho Jho Low Malaysian Financier 1MDB 1Malaysia Development Berhad US$4.5 Billion Corruption Money Laundering Malaysia Beijing Interpol Red Notice 1MDB Taskforce

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