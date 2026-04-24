JessC’s ‘Mari Menari Raya’ Achieves Platinum Status at LIT Music Awards, Marking a Historic Win for Malaysian Music

Malaysian artist JessC celebrates a groundbreaking achievement with her Raya duet ‘Mari Menari Raya’ winning Platinum at the LIT Music Awards, becoming the first Raya-themed song to receive this international recognition. She also won awards for songs in Malay, Mandarin and English.

JessC, the rising Malaysian pop artist, is experiencing a phenomenal surge in international recognition, culminating in a Platinum award at the prestigious LIT Music Awards for her vibrant Raya duet, “ Mari Menari Raya ” featuring Dato’ AC Mizal.

This landmark achievement is particularly significant as it represents the first time a Raya-themed song has been honored on this global platform. The song’s infectious energy has clearly resonated with audiences worldwide, evidenced by its impressive viewership exceeding 4.6 million on YouTube. JessC’s success isn’t limited to this single festive track; she also secured awards for “Expose,” a compelling Malay single, “My Style,” a captivating Mandarin offering, and “One Chance,” her English language contribution.

This remarkable collection of awards distinguishes JessC as the first artist to achieve international acclaim with songs performed in three distinct languages – Malay, Mandarin, and English – solidifying her position as a true cross-cultural musical ambassador. The impact of JessC’s music extends far beyond Malaysian borders. Her work has demonstrably reached listeners across a diverse range of regions, including China, the United States, Europe, Indonesia, and Australia.

Notably, several of her songs have successfully penetrated radio airplay in both China and Indonesia, a testament to their universal appeal and quality. JessC herself expressed a mixture of surprise and profound encouragement regarding her international success. She never anticipated that a song specifically celebrating Raya, a significant cultural festival, would find such a receptive audience in countries geographically and culturally distant from Malaysia.

She views this achievement not merely as a personal triumph, but as a powerful moment for Malaysian culture to be showcased and appreciated on a global scale. The singer, originally from Kuching, emphasized the importance of this cultural exchange, stating that it’s a privilege to represent her country through her music. This recognition fuels her dedication to continue creating music that resonates with diverse audiences and promotes understanding between cultures.

JessC’s recent accolades are not simply points of pride; they serve as powerful motivation for her future endeavors. She intends to leverage this momentum to further elevate Malaysian artistry on the international stage. Her artistic vision centers around themes of healing, unity, and the celebration of culture, all interwoven within her unique musical style. JessC believes that music possesses an unparalleled ability to transcend linguistic and geographical barriers, fostering connection and empathy among people from all walks of life.

She is committed to using her platform to share the richness and diversity of Malaysian culture with the world, while simultaneously promoting messages of hope and togetherness. The artist’s dedication to her craft and her unwavering belief in the power of music suggest that this is just the beginning of a remarkable journey, and that JessC will continue to break boundaries and inspire audiences for years to come.

Her story is a compelling example of how artistic talent, combined with a strong cultural identity, can achieve global recognition and make a meaningful impact on the world





HypeMY / 🏆 10. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jessc Mari Menari Raya LIT Music Awards Malaysian Music International Recognition Raya Pop Music Cross-Cultural Music Awards

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tiong rejects social media backlash over Bukit Bintang Rain Rave FestivalKUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — The International Workers’ Day celebration with the Rain Rave Water Music Festival, scheduled to take place from April 30 to May 2 in Bukit Bintang, is...

Read more »

Elak Tabiat Pembelian Impulsif! Ini Tips Berbelanja Barang Dapur Mengikut BajetLain yang mahu dimasak, lain pula bahan-bahan yang dibeli. Itulah situasi yang kerap berlaku apabila seseorang tidak merancang sebelum pergi ke pasar raya.

Read more »

Malaysian violinist Martin Looi’s ‘Velvet Alibi’ wins silver medal at Global Music AwardsKUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Malaysian violinist, composer and producer Martin Looi has earned international recognition after his latest album Velvet Alibi won a Silver Medal at the...

Read more »

Moulin Rouge! The Musical to Debut in Singapore in 2027The acclaimed musical Moulin Rouge! is coming to Singapore in February 2027 as part of its first world tour. The show, based on the popular film, features iconic music, dazzling performances, and a romantic storyline set in 1899 Paris. It has already captivated audiences globally and won numerous awards.

Read more »

MADAM Band Discusses Challenges in Creating 'Mona Lisa' for Debut AlbumMalaysian rock band Men of Another Day Another Music (MADAM) shares the difficulties faced while producing their song 'Mona Lisa', highlighting their unique blend of ethnic and electronic elements within the rock genre. They also address the coincidence of another artist releasing a song with the same title, emphasizing their commitment to artistic integrity and the song's original recording date.

Read more »

Nak Guna Duit Raya Untuk Buka Kafe, Semangat Si Kecil Mula Perniagaan Cookies Raih PerhatianSejak tahun lalu, si kecil dikenali sebagai Aleesya Soraya telah membuka banyak booth bisnesnya, 'Little Crumbs' bagi menjual aneka cookies.

Read more »