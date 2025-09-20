Jerome Boateng Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer

World Cup winner and former Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has retired from professional soccer, ending a decorated career that included numerous titles and a World Cup victory. Boateng, who also played for Manchester City, Olympique Lyonnais, Salernitana, Hamburg SV, and LASK Linz, made a significant impact on the game.

Former Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng , a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, announced his retirement from professional soccer late on Friday, bringing to a close a distinguished career marked by both triumphs and controversies. The 37-year-old, who represented Germany 76 times between 2009 and 2018, spent a decade at Bayern Munich after transferring from Manchester City in 2011.

During his tenure with the Bavarian giants, Boateng amassed an impressive collection of silverware, including nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions League crowns. His dominance in the heart of Bayern's defense, often alongside teammates like Philipp Lahm and Manuel Neuer, was instrumental in the club's era of unprecedented success. Boateng was known for his composure, tackling ability, and his ability to read the game, making him a formidable opponent for any striker. Beyond his club achievements, Boateng was a key member of the German national team that won the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, solidifying his status as a world-class defender and a national hero. His career however was not without its challenges, facing adversity both on and off the field. This is now the end of his career but the legacy of a player who was a formidable opponent for any striker will always remain





(Reuters) - Former Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, announced his retirement from professional soccer late on Friday.

