Jennie of Blackpink Named Among Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2026

South Korean singer Jennie, a member of global sensation Blackpink, has been honored with a spot on Time magazine’s prestigious 100 Most Influential People of 2026 list, celebrating her significant impact on music, fashion, and global pop culture. A tribute by Gracie Abrams highlights Jennie's unique star power and warm presence.

K-pop sensation Jennie , a prominent member of the globally acclaimed girl group Blackpink , has achieved a significant recognition by being named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2026. This inclusion marks yet another significant milestone in the South Korean singer's remarkable ascent to international stardom.

Time magazine unveiled its highly anticipated annual list this week, accompanied by a heartfelt tribute penned by the Grammy-nominated musician Gracie Abrams. The publication specifically lauded Jennie for her multifaceted impact, not only as a captivating performer but also as a significant cultural icon. Her influence demonstrably spans across the realms of music, high fashion, and the broader landscape of global pop culture.

Gracie Abrams, in her tribute, eloquently described Jennie as an undeniable star. She elaborated on the unique allure that defines Jennie’s artistry, stating that the inherent magic at her core, the potent force that captivates audiences in her persona as Jennie the Artist, is remarkably akin to the charisma she exudes in more intimate settings, whether observed at a social gathering or encountered backstage. Abrams further emphasized Jennie’s ability to command attention, noting that her presence possesses a quality that ‘cuts through all the noise,’ while simultaneously highlighting her personal attributes of profound kindness and genuine warmth.

Jennie, now 30 years old, first burst onto the music scene in 2016 as part of Blackpink. The group quickly established itself as one of the most commercially successful K-pop girl groups worldwide, amassing a legion of fans and critical acclaim. Their chart-topping hits, extensive global tours, and record-breaking streaming figures were instrumental in solidifying their position as pioneers of the Korean Wave. In parallel, Jennie’s individual endeavors, encompassing solo music releases, impactful fashion collaborations, and ventures into acting, have significantly amplified her personal influence and global reach.

Blackpink’s extraordinary global footprint has naturally positioned its members as recurring figures in international media and prominent cultural rankings. Jennie, in particular, has consistently been singled out for her remarkable crossover appeal and her exceptionally strong individual brand identity. Her solo debut single, released in 2018, achieved substantial success, topping charts in South Korea and emerging as one of the most streamed K-pop songs by a female artist on a global scale. She subsequently continued to release additional solo projects and engage in high-profile collaborations, further reinforcing her status as a vanguard trendsetter in both the music and fashion industries. Her solo work, alongside her continued involvement with Blackpink, has consistently performed strongly on international streaming platforms. Furthermore, her appearances at prestigious fashion houses and high-profile international events have played a crucial role in cementing her reputation as one of the most recognizable and influential Korean entertainers on the world stage.

Gracie Abrams concluded her tribute with a personal touch, remarking, “She has a softness that only emphasizes her strength. I just love her.” Time’s 2026 list itself represents a diverse array of influential figures, encompassing global leaders, cultural luminaries, and innovative minds. Notable individuals on this year's list include US President Donald Trump, China’s President Xi Jinping, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna, New York mayor Zohran Mamdani, Japan’s first woman prime minister Sanae Takaichi, and singer-songwriter Luke Combs, collectively underscoring the broad spectrum of influence recognized by the magazine





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