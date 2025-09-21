JDT Demolishes Sabah FC with an 8-0 Victory, Bergson Breaks League Scoring Record

Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) secured a dominant 8-0 win against Sabah FC in the Super League 2025/2026, with Bergson Da Silva breaking the league's all-time scoring record. The match at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium saw hat-tricks from Figueiredo and Bergson, solidifying JDT's perfect season start. Sabah FC faced a challenging game, unable to withstand JDT's relentless attacking pressure.

Johor Darul Ta’zim JDT delivered a resounding 8-0 victory over Sabah FC in the Super League 2025/2026 match at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium. The match showcased a dominant performance by the home team, leaving Sabah FC struggling to contain the relentless attacks. Brazilian duo Joao Figueiredo and Bergson Da Silva were the stars of the show, with both players achieving hat-tricks.

Bergson's performance was particularly noteworthy, as he also broke the record for the most goals in the league's history, surpassing the previous record holder Indra Putra Mahayuddin. JDT's flawless performance maintained their perfect winning record in the Super League, while Sabah FC, under the management of Jean-Paul Marigny, faced a disappointing outcome. The match started with JDT immediately putting pressure on Sabah FC. Their attacking prowess was evident from the opening minutes, forcing Sabah FC to retreat and defend within their own area. JDT opened the scoring in the sixth minute through a swift play, with Arif Aiman Hanapi's run down the right wing leading to a pass to Figueiredo, who then set up Oscar Arribas for a powerful shot that beat Khairul Fahmi Che Mat. Bergson Da Silva nearly added to JDT's lead, but Khairul Fahmi reacted swiftly to deny the Brazilian striker. Five minutes later, Arribas provided another assist, this time setting up Figueiredo for the second goal of the match, which he scored in the 11th minute. Figueiredo completed his hat-trick before halftime, capitalizing on a pass from Arribas with a skillful finish, adding further misery to Sabah FC's situation. The second half began with Sabah FC trying to tighten their defense to prevent JDT from extending their lead. Ager Aketxe attempted a shot from outside the penalty box in the 51st minute, but his effort was straight at Khairul Fahmi. In the 60th minute, the referee awarded a penalty to JDT after R. Dinesh fouled Bergson inside the penalty area. Bergson successfully converted the penalty, further extending JDT's lead and breaking the record for the most goals in the Super League's history. He then scored his second goal of the match, heading in a corner kick taken by Arif Aiman in the 74th minute. Sabah FC had a late chance to score a consolation goal in the final minutes, but Fergus Tierney's close-range shot went just wide





