Jay Khairil Jeremy Abdullah appointed as new CEO of Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadarkan)

Datuk Jay Khairil Jeremy Abdullah has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadarkan) (KWAP) effective May 20, 2026.

Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan) ( KWAP ) has appointed Datuk Jay Khairil Jeremy Abdullah as its new CEO, effective May 20, 2026. Jay Khairil brings almost 30 years of experience in the banking and financial services sector, with extensive expertise across financial management, governance, internal audit, risk management, and institutional transformation.

Prior to joining KWAP, Jay Khairil served as chief executive of Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN). The retirement fund said Jay Khairil will lead the organisation’s strategic direction, operations, and institutional priorities, while advancing KWAP’s mandate as Malaysia’s public sector pension fund through disciplined investment, sound governance, and long-term institutional stewardship





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KWAP Jay Khairil Datuk Jay Khairil Jeremy Abdullah New CEO Strategic Direction Operations Institutional Priorities Disciplined Investment Sound Governance Long-Term Institutional Stewardship

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