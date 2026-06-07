Jawala Achieves First Commercial‑Scale Harvest of ITP Laran in Sabah

Jawala has become the first company in Sabah to harvest Neolamarckia cadamba (Laran) at commercial scale, producing 4,000 cubic metres of ITP timber in March 2026 and exporting it to Europe, marking a new benchmark in fast‑growing hardwood forestry.

Jawala , a forest management unit within Sabah's burgeoning industrial timber sector, has marked a milestone by becoming the first company to harvest ITP Laran on a commercial scale.

This achievement follows a careful, data‑driven approach that began in 2016 when Jawala acquired a 11,043‑hectare plot of land as the smallest of Sabah's 27 forest management units and invested heavily in land preparation and high‑volume planting techniques. The company planted over 4,600 hectares of fast‑growing hardwoods, predominantly the indigenous Neolamarckia cadamba, commonly known as Laran, and the high‑yield Albizia species Falcataria moluccana.

By allocating 80 percent of the plantation to Laran, Jawala took advantage of this species' remarkable seed production, with a single fruit cluster generating between 8,000 and 10,000 microscopic seeds, each around 0.5 millimetre in length. The timeline of Jawala's operations illustrates a rapid-return model that defies the traditional long rotations of tropical forests.

While natural forests in the region require 30 to 40 years to reach a mature timber yield, Jawala's intensive management has enabled harvests in a span of three to five years. In late March 2026, the company achieved a commercial harvest of 4,000 cubic metres of Intentionally Treated Plywood (ITP) timber, predominantly Laran, which constituted 60 percent of the yield, with Albizia contributing the remaining 40 percent.

The scale of this harvest is substantial, matching the capacity of a fleet of 100 to 130 fully loaded logging trucks. Jawala's success is rooted in a triad of strategic pillars: hyper‑seed production, rigorous germination protocols, and data‑centric management. The company's germination house in the Sapulut Forest Reserve is a testament to this focus. There, thousands of tiny seedlings are cultivated in densely packed trays, ensuring a high survival rate before they are transplanted to their permanent site.

"Numbers matter," Rahman Khan, Jawala's Group CEO and Executive Director, emphasizes, noting that meticulous tracking of planting densities, growth rates, and yield outcomes informs every business decision. The company's model has attracted recognition, earning the title of 'Best Model Plantation in Malaysia' in 2023 among 84 competing firms, a testament to its adherence to ESg standards, sustainable forestry practices, and profitable outcomes. Beyond local markets, Jawala's Laran plywood has swiftly penetrated premium European markets.

Upon the first batch's release from a sawmill in Tawau, buyers in the European Union secured the timber before it even left the mill. The product's appeal lies in its superior grain, durability, and the environmental credentials associated with rapid regrowth and high biodiversity conservation within the plantation's management framework. Jawala, which also serves as the Chair of the National ITP Policy Formulation Committee, is poised to shape both national policy and private sector practice.

The company's expansion plans include further optimisation of planting densities, exploration of additional intercropped species for research purposes, and the continuous refinement of its harvest protocols to increase yield efficiency. As timber resources in tropical forests run low, Jawala's model demonstrates a replicable pathway for sustainable, profitable forest management that could be scaled across Sabah and beyond.





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Jawala Laran Timber Rapid Forestry ITP Plywood Sustainable Forest Management

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