Jaundice in Newborns: Understanding the Risks for Mothers with Blood Type O

Dr. Syed Khaliq, a pediatrician, explains the increased risk of jaundice in newborns when the mother has blood type O. The article details the mechanics of ABO Incompatibility, the dangers of high bilirubin levels, and the importance of frequent breastfeeding and medical intervention.

Parenting is a journey filled with concerns, and one of the most common anxieties for new parents is the presence of jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, in their newborns. This condition, caused by an excess of the pigment bilirubin in the blood, can manifest as a yellowish discoloration on the baby's skin. While many parents hope their newborns will be spared, or recover swiftly, the issue raises many questions. Recently, Dr.

Syed Khaliq, a pediatrician from Assunta Hospital, shed light on a common belief: the connection between a mother's blood type O and the likelihood of her baby developing jaundice. His insights offer clarity and provide valuable guidance for parents navigating this concern.\Dr. Syed confirmed the validity of the correlation. He explained that if the mother has blood type O and the baby has a different blood type, there is indeed a higher risk of the baby developing jaundice. This phenomenon, known as ABO Incompatibility, arises from the fundamental differences in blood types. Blood types are classified as A, B, AB, and O. Each blood type is defined by the presence or absence of specific antigens on red blood cells. For example, individuals with blood type A have A antigens on their red blood cells, while those with blood type B have B antigens. Blood type O does not have A or B antigens. Mothers with blood type O have antibodies against both A and B antigens. These antibodies can cross the placenta and enter the baby's bloodstream, potentially attacking the baby's red blood cells if the baby has blood type A, B, or AB. This attack causes the red blood cells to break down, releasing hemoglobin, which is then broken down into bilirubin. The resulting buildup of bilirubin leads to the yellowing of the skin, a hallmark of jaundice. High levels of bilirubin can be dangerous, potentially leading to brain damage and other serious complications. Therefore, understanding this connection is crucial for effective monitoring and management.\Dr. Syed emphasized the need to actively reduce high bilirubin levels. The liver plays a crucial role in processing and eliminating bilirubin from the body. However, a newborn's liver is still developing and may not be able to process bilirubin as efficiently. Consequently, in cases of elevated bilirubin, medical interventions may be necessary. This includes phototherapy, the use of blue light to help break down bilirubin in the baby's skin. Dr. Syed also highlighted that if the mother's blood type is O and the baby's is not O, the baby is at a higher risk of jaundice compared to situations where the mother and baby have matching blood types. This is because the mother's antibodies can attack the baby's red blood cells. Parents, however, should not panic. According to Dr. Syed, a vital step in mitigating the risk and managing jaundice is frequent breastfeeding. Breast milk helps babies eliminate bilirubin through their stools. Regular feeding supports the baby's digestion and helps to flush out excess bilirubin from the system, assisting the baby's liver in handling the bilirubin efficiently and preventing the dangerous buildup. This reinforces the importance of monitoring jaundice in newborns, especially when a mother has blood type O, and highlights the crucial role of parental care and medical intervention when needed





therakyatpost / 🏆 14. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jaundice Newborn Blood Type O Bilirubin Breastfeeding

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ECB Warns of Energy Dependence and Calls for Green InvestmentA senior ECB official highlights Europe's vulnerability due to fossil fuel import dependence, linking it to rising inflation driven by the Middle East conflict. The official advocates for increased investment in green energy to ensure price stability and reduce geopolitical risks, despite the associated costs. The ECB revised its inflation forecast upwards for this year due to these factors.

Read more »

Sabah to Get Its Own IJN Heart HospitalSabah is set to have its own National Heart Institute (IJN) hospital following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing between Yayasan Sabah Group, through its investment company Innoprise Corporation Sdn Bhd (ICSB), and IJN. The hospital will be built on a 10-acre site in Likas, providing specialized cardiovascular treatment and reducing the need for patients to seek treatment outside the state. This initiative aims to improve healthcare services, ease travel costs, and boost the local economy.

Read more »

Rising Oil Prices and the Importance of Financial Literacy for ChildrenThe increase in oil prices is causing inflation and raising the cost of living. Parents need to adjust spending, and children should be taught financial responsibility. This includes understanding the value of money, practicing frugality, and avoiding waste. This approach can cultivate financial awareness and resilience, shaping children's character and potentially making them agents of change for their families.

Read more »