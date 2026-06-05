Japanese Yen Tests 160 Barrier as Gulf Tensions Fuel Dollar Demand

The Japanese yen is weakening to a critical 160-per-dollar mark, prompting pushback from Japanese officials, while the US dollar is on track for a weekly gain as Gulf tensions fuel safe-haven flows.

The Japanese yen is testing the 160 barrier on Friday, prompting pushback from Japanese officials, while the US dollar is on track for a weekly gain as Gulf tensions fuel safe-haven flows .

The yen weakened to the critical 160-per-dollar mark briefly in early trades, hitting the level for the third straight session despite verbal warnings from authorities. Japan is ready to respond appropriately at any time on foreign exchange and reserves the right to take decisive action against excessive volatility, finance minister Satsuki Katayama said on Friday.

The yen is now set for the fourth straight week of decline, a streak not seen since February, mostly wiping out the gains driven by intervention over the past month at a cost of US$73 billion. The critical question remains whether officials are willing to resume their battle against formidable macro headwinds including elevated energy prices, robust US data, and higher yields, wrote Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG.

Previous intervention efforts in late April delivered only a fleeting impact, he said, and the dollar would need to sustainably weaken below 155 to inflict any meaningful damage on the prevailing uptrend. Japan's real wages climbed 1.9% in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, marking a fourth consecutive monthly gain.

The Bank of Japan, which will next review its interest rates on June 15-16, considers steady rises in wages and prices as essential conditions for any further rate hike. The BOJ is expected to raise interest rates unless a sharp escalation in the Middle East conflict upends markets, as rising fuel costs from the energy shock add to mounting price pressure in the economy, sources told Reuters.

Gulf hostilities support dollar demand US president Donald Trump's efforts to halt fighting in the Middle East and forge peace with Tehran are facing fresh obstacles, after the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia rejected a new ceasefire in Lebanon on Thursday while Israel said it would not withdraw troops from the country. A flare-up in hostilities this week, including exchanges between Iranian and U.S. forces, has pushed Brent futures firmly above US$90 for a weekly gain and supported the dollar on safe-haven flows.

The euro stood at US$1.1612, up 0.02% so far in Asia, and sterling was steady at US$1.34228. Both are heading for small weekly losses. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar was down 0.1% at US$0.71265, and the New Zealand dollar held flat at US$0.5867 with a 2% weekly advance. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, was little changed at 99.434, on track for a 0.5% gain for the week.

On the data front, markets are keenly awaiting nonfarm payrolls, due for release later in the global day. A Reuters survey of economists predicted an 85,000 rise in jobs in May, slower than an increase of 115,000 in April. The unemployment rate is forecast unchanged at 4.3%





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Japanese Yen US Dollar Gulf Tensions Safe-Haven Flows Interest Rates

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Japanese Yen Retreats to Key 160 Level Amid Middle East TensionsEscalating tensions in the Middle East pushed the Japanese yen back to the key 160 level against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, as authorities warned of intervention and traders braced for potential action. The U.S. reported that Iran launched ballistic missiles towards regional neighbors, but all missed their targets, and U.S. forces responded with strikes on Qeshm Island. Despite these developments, diplomatic talks between Iran and the U.S. remain deadlocked, keeping the market mood somber. The dollar has tended to rally during flare-ups of the conflict, underpinned by safe-haven demand and the U.S.'s lower sensitivity to energy price shocks; the yen tends to weaken as oil rises, given Japan's reliance on imported energy.

Read more »

Punch and other monkeys to get air-conditioning, bigger yard at Japanese zooJune 3 (Reuters) - NBA Commissioner Adam ⁠Silver said the league remains on schedule to launch NBA Europe in October 2027, with final bids ⁠for permanent franchises due by the end of June and awards expected as soon as autumn.

Read more »

Asian stocks slide on Gulf hostilities flare-upFinancial markets shift back into a risk-off mode as conflicting de-escalation signals leave investors hesitant.

Read more »

Businessmen and Directors Charged with Diesel Subsidy FraudA seafood wholesale company and its three directors were charged in court with 160 counts of buying subsidised diesel from fishermen without a licence, worth over RM1.5mil.

Read more »