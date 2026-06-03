Japanese Yen Retreats to Key 160 Level Amid Middle East Tensions

Escalating tensions in the Middle East pushed the Japanese yen back to the key 160 level against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, as authorities warned of intervention and traders braced for potential action. The U.S. reported that Iran launched ballistic missiles towards regional neighbors, but all missed their targets, and U.S. forces responded with strikes on Qeshm Island. Despite these developments, diplomatic talks between Iran and the U.S. remain deadlocked, keeping the market mood somber. The dollar has tended to rally during flare-ups of the conflict, underpinned by safe-haven demand and the U.S.'s lower sensitivity to energy price shocks; the yen tends to weaken as oil rises, given Japan's reliance on imported energy.

The Japanese yen retreated to the pivotal 160 level against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, as escalating tensions in the Middle East bolstered demand for the greenback.

The U.S. reported that Iran launched ballistic missiles towards regional neighbors, but all missed their targets, and U.S. forces responded with strikes on Qeshm Island. Despite these developments, diplomatic talks between Iran and the U.S. remain deadlocked, maintaining a somber market mood. Historically, the dollar has rallied during conflicts in the region, driven by safe-haven demand and the U.S.'s lower sensitivity to energy price shocks.

Conversely, the yen tends to weaken as oil prices rise, given Japan's reliance on imported energy. On Wednesday, the yen fell to the closely watched 160 level, erasing gains made after Tokyo's ¥11.7 trillion intervention in late April and May. Market strategists suggest that while intervention risks have increased, it hasn't deterred authorities from intervening. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi later stated that authorities were prepared to respond to exchange-rate movements as needed.

Meanwhile, Bank of Japan Governor Ueda indicated that the central bank would discuss the pros and cons of raising interest rates if inflationary risks outweigh economic downside risks. Elsewhere, the euro and sterling weakened against the U.S. dollar, while the Australian and New Zealand dollars also declined. Cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, hit multi-month lows, with Bitcoin trading at around US$66,691 and Ether at US$1,860. The U.S. labor market remains in focus, with job openings surging in April.

Market participants await the nonfarm payrolls report on Friday, which could influence the Federal Reserve's policy stance and the dollar's trajectory





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