Japanese Sushi Chain Sets World Record for Most Expensive Tuna

Kiyomura Corp’s Sushizanmai chain has been awarded a Guinness World Record for purchasing a 243kg bluefin tuna for ¥510.3 million (RM12.7 million) at the 2026 New Year’s auction at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market. This marks a new high in tuna auction prices and highlights the cultural significance of the event.

The world of high-end sushi experienced a significant moment of recognition as Japanese sushi chain operator Kiyomura Corp, famed for its Sushizanmai restaurants, officially received a Guinness World Record s title for securing the most expensive tuna ever sold at auction.

The record-breaking sale occurred on January 5, 2026, at the prestigious Toyosu fish market in Tokyo, during the year’s inaugural auction. The magnificent bluefin tuna, a specimen weighing in at 243 kilograms, commanded an astonishing price of ¥510.3 million, which translates to approximately RM12.7 million. This remarkable fish was sourced from the waters off Oma, a region in the north-eastern prefecture of Aomori, renowned for its exceptional tuna quality.

The acquisition marks a new peak in tuna auction prices, surpassing previous records and solidifying Kiyomura Corp’s position as a leading player in the premium sushi market. The momentous occasion was formally acknowledged at a ceremony held on April 20 at Sushizanmai’s flagship restaurant. Kiyoshi Kimura, President of Kiyomura Corp, proudly accepted the Guinness certificate, reaffirming the company’s commitment to consistently delivering top-tier tuna to its customers.

He stated that the company intends to continue sourcing and offering high-quality tuna for years to come, demonstrating a dedication to maintaining its reputation for excellence. This isn’t the first time Kiyomura Corp has achieved Guinness World Records recognition for its tuna purchases. In 2013, the company was also awarded a title for acquiring a bluefin tuna for ¥155.4 million during the first auction of that year.

The recent record-breaking bid represents a substantial increase from previous years, highlighting a growing trend in the value of premium tuna. Data from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government indicates that this year’s winning bid was the highest recorded since comparable data collection began in 1999. The price trajectory has been steadily climbing, moving from ¥36 million in 2023 to ¥114 million in 2024 and then to ¥270 million in 2025, culminating in the unprecedented ¥510.3 million in 2026.

The tradition of extravagant bidding at the year’s first tuna auction is deeply ingrained in Japanese culture. It’s viewed not merely as a commercial transaction but as a symbolic gesture believed to bring good fortune and prosperity for the year ahead. For restaurants like Sushizanmai, securing the most expensive tuna provides invaluable publicity, attracting customers eager to experience this exceptional delicacy.

The Toyosu fish market itself has become a significant tourist destination, with visitors flocking to witness the dynamic early-morning tuna auctions from the observation deck. The atmosphere is electric as the freshly caught tuna are displayed, and the intense interactions between bidders and sellers unfold. This spectacle offers a unique glimpse into the world of high-end seafood trading and the cultural significance of tuna in Japanese cuisine.

The auction is a vibrant display of tradition, commerce, and the pursuit of culinary excellence. The event continues to draw international attention, showcasing Japan’s dedication to quality and its unique food culture. The increasing prices reflect not only the scarcity of high-quality bluefin tuna but also the growing global demand for this prized ingredient. The success of Kiyomura Corp in securing this record-breaking tuna underscores its commitment to providing an unparalleled dining experience for sushi enthusiasts worldwide





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Tuna Auction Guinness World Record Sushizanmai Toyosu Fish Market Bluefin Tuna

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