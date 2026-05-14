Japanese Police Arrest Thai Man Suspected of Driving Without a Licence and Fleeing the Scene of a Crash in Matsudo

Japanese police have arrested a 34-year-old Thai man on suspicion of driving without a licence and fleeing the scene after allegedly crashing a truck into a car stopped at a red light in Matsudo, leaving another driver injured. The incident took place in July 2024, and the Thai national, who works as a demolition labourer and lives in Tsuchiura, Ibaraki Prefecture, allegedly caused injuries to the driver of the car in front.

TOKYO: Japanese police have arrested a 34-year-old Thai man on suspicion of driving without a licence and fleeing the scene after allegedly crashing a truck into a car stopped at a red light in Matsudo , leaving another driver injured.

The incident took place in July 2024, when the Thai national, who works as a demolition labourer and lives in Tsuchiura, Ibaraki Prefecture, allegedly caused injuries to the driver of the car in front. While a Japanese man travelling with him got out to deal with the accident, the Thai suspect took advantage of the confusion and fled the scene on foot.

Police said it took time to arrest him because he was self-employed, had no driving licence, and did not have a residence card, making it difficult to identify him and trace his whereabouts. The man reportedly told police he drove without a licence because he ‘wanted to work and earn money’, and fled because he ‘had no visa and was afraid of being arrested’





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Japanese Police Thai Man Driving Without A Licence Fleeing The Scene Crash Into A Car Matsudo Chiba Prefecture Injuries To The Driver Driving Licence Residence Card Self-Employed Driving Without A Licence Because He ‘Wanted T Fled Because He ‘Had No Visa And Was Afraid Of

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