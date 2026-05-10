Japanese Cruise Ship Nippon Maru Retires After 35-year Career, Carrying 600,000 Passengers

The Nippon Maru, a 22,472-tonne cruise ship operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., returned to its terminal in Yokohama after completing a three-day cruise. Fans and crew members gathered to bid farewell to the ship, which had sailed around the world, carrying a total of 600,000 passengers. The Nippon Maru then embarked on over 2,000 cruises, visiting 400 ports in Japan and other countries.

The Japan ese cruise ship, Nippon Maru, returned to a port south of Tokyo on Sunday, marking the end of its 35-year career. Fans and crew members gathered to bid farewell, expressing gratitude for the ship's role as a pioneer of the luxury cruise industry.

The Nippon Maru, operated by Mitsui O.S. K. Lines Ltd., sailed over 5.3 million kilometres and hosted numerous shows featuring singers and musicians, while undergoing refurbishments in 2010 and 2020. Fans recalled the ship's hospitality and service as 'amazing,' and the ship's operator plans to expand its cruise business with new ships





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cruise Ship Nippon Maru Yokohama Pacific Japan Serving Passengers For 35 Years Capacity Refurbishments Cruise Demand Asia Asean Asian Cup Group Stage Great Performances

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysia's Tribunal Allows for Maximum RM50,000 Claims for Deceptive Sales PromotionsConsumers can now file claims with the Tribunal for Consumer Claims if pressured into purchasing overpriced products through deceptive offers or sales tactics, such as those found in "lucky draws" or "scratch and win" promotions. These promotions often create a false sense of urgency, exclusivity, or guaranteed benefit to coerce consumers into impulse purchases. The Tribunal can order refunds, compensation, replacement of goods, repair, or even set aside the contract if false or misleading representations are proven. False representations in the sale of goods and services are also prohibited under Sections 9-10 of the Act.

Read more »

Pusat rawatan swasta tanpa lesen didenda RM50,000SANDAKAN: Sebuah pusat rawatan ambulatori swasta didenda RM50,000 kerana menyediakan perkhidmatan rawatan ambulatori secara haram, dua tahun lalu.

Read more »

CIMB Launches New Salary Account With Takaful Coverage Up To RM200,000CIMB today has introduced a new salary account under its CIMBWork programme that comes with complimentary Takaful protection coverage.

Read more »

Penganggur mengaku tidak bersalah rogol remaja 15 tahun dalam bilik storMahkamah kemudian membenarkan tertuduh diikat jamin RM8,000 dengan seorang penjamin.

Read more »