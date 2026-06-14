Japan Stuns Netherlands with Late Equalizer in World Cup Group F Draw

Japan fought back from a late deficit to earn a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in the opening match of World Cup 2026 Group F. The Dutch took the lead twice, first through Virgil van Dijk and later via Crysencio Summerville, but goals from Keito Nakamura and a last-minute header by Daichi Kamada secured a crucial point for Japan. The result sets up a must-win scenario for both teams in their next group fixtures.

In a thrilling Group F opener of the 2026 World Cup at the Dallas Stadium last night, Japan staged a remarkable comeback to secure a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands, dashing Dutch hopes of starting their campaign with three points.

The Netherlands, favored to win, dominated possession in the first half and created several chances but had to wait until the 51st minute to break the deadlock. Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk scored with a header to put the Oranje ahead. Japan, known as the Samurai Blue, responded quickly. Six minutes after Van Dijk's goal, Keito Nakamura fired home an equalizer, silencing much of the Dutch-supporting crowd.

The Netherlands regained the lead in the 64th minute through a superb left-footed strike from Crysencio Summerville, seemingly steering the match toward a Dutch victory. However, Japan poured forward in the final minutes. Their relentless pressure paid off in the dying moments as Daichi Kamada headed in a dramatic equalizer just one minute before full-time, sparking jubilant celebrations among the Japanese players and fans. The draw leaves both teams with one point each in the group standings.

The Netherlands will next face Sweden in Houston, while Japan takes on Tunisia in Guadalupe, with both matches scheduled for June 20





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World Cup 2026 Netherlands Vs Japan Group F Samurai Blue Oranje Dallas Stadium Comeback Draw Virgil Van Dijk Daichi Kamada Keito Nakamura Crysencio Summerville

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