Japan's Nikkei Hits Record High Amid Middle East Relief and AI Optimism

The Nikkei 225 Index closed at a record high on Friday, April 23, 2026, driven by easing tensions in the Middle East and strong earnings from the technology sector, particularly related to artificial intelligence. The index rose 0.97% to 59,716.18, marking a third consecutive weekly gain.

Tokyo, Japan – The Japan ese stock market reached new heights on Friday, April 23, 2026, with the Nikkei 225 Index achieving a record closing high of 59,716.18, marking a 0.97% increase for the day and a 2.1% gain for the week.

This positive momentum comes despite ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and represents a significant recovery from losses experienced following the outbreak of conflict in Iran nearly two months prior. The broader Topix index also saw a slight increase, closing at 3,716.59, up 0.01%. The Nikkei had briefly surpassed the 60,000 mark on Thursday, demonstrating the market’s resilience and optimistic outlook. The market’s upward trajectory is largely attributed to a combination of factors.

A sense of relief followed announcements regarding ceasefires in the Middle East, specifically the extension of a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel for three weeks, facilitated by a high-level meeting at the White House. U.S. President Donald Trump further eased concerns by stating the U.S. would not employ nuclear weapons against Iran, building on an earlier ceasefire extension with Tehran. These developments have reduced immediate anxieties surrounding regional instability, allowing investors to refocus on economic fundamentals.

Crucially, strong earnings reports from key technology companies, particularly in the semiconductor sector, have fueled investor enthusiasm. Intel’s overnight forecast of second-quarter revenue exceeding Wall Street expectations, driven by surging demand for its server processors used in artificial intelligence data centers, had a ripple effect on Japanese suppliers. Ibiden, a vital supplier to Intel, experienced a substantial surge of 12.6% in Tokyo trading, leading the gains on the Nikkei.

This highlights the interconnectedness of the global technology supply chain and the positive impact of AI-related growth on Japanese companies. Analysts attribute the current market sentiment to a dual effect: diminishing geopolitical risks and sustained optimism regarding the expansion of the artificial intelligence sector.

Wataru Akiyama, an equities strategist at Nomura Securities, emphasized that the market is being ‘driven upward by a sense of relief regarding the situation in the Middle East, along with continued expectations of earnings growth from the expanding AI sector. ’ While the overall trend was positive, market activity was mixed, with 92 stocks advancing and 131 declining on the Nikkei index.

Beyond Ibiden’s impressive performance, Denka saw a significant increase of 8.3%, and Advantest, a chip industry supplier, rose by 5.5%. Conversely, Canon experienced a substantial decline of 7.9% following a downward revision of its earnings forecast announced after the market closed on Thursday. Trading activity also saw YTL Corp among the most active stocks in early trade, spurred by a recently announced takeover plan.

The Nikkei’s continued strength suggests a growing confidence in Japan’s economic prospects, particularly within the technology sector, and its ability to navigate global uncertainties. The market’s performance will likely be closely watched in the coming weeks as investors assess the sustainability of these gains and the evolving geopolitical landscape





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