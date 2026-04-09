Japan Mulls Further Oil Reserve Release Amidst Hormuz Uncertainty

Japan is considering releasing an additional 20 days' worth of oil reserves due to the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz, despite a US-Iran ceasefire. The nation relies heavily on Middle Eastern oil and is taking measures to stabilize supply.

Japan is contemplating another release of oil reserves , potentially equivalent to roughly 20 days' worth of consumption, as early as May, according to a report by Kyodo on Thursday. This decision comes amidst continued uncertainty surrounding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global oil transit, despite a recent US-Iran ceasefire agreement.

Japan's heavy reliance on the Middle East for its oil supply, with approximately 95% sourced from the region, underscores the significance of this move. The country initiated a release of oil from its strategic stockpiles on March 16th, in collaboration with international partners and independently, demonstrating its commitment to ensuring energy security during this period of instability. Currently, Japan possesses sufficient oil reserves to cover approximately 230 days of consumption, indicating a significant strategic buffer. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has also been requested to consider a coordinated release of a second batch of oil, suggesting a broader effort to mitigate the potential impact of supply disruptions.\The situation is further complicated by the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint through which around 20% of the world's oil supply typically flows. Although US President Donald Trump and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire, contingent on the reopening of the Strait, the waterway remains largely closed. This closure has created significant uncertainty regarding the stability of oil supplies and has prompted Japan to consider further action. An unnamed official, quoted by Kyodo, stated that the additional oil release is being considered to stabilize supply, highlighting the government's concern over potential disruptions. The Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) is closely monitoring the situation. Narumi Hosokawa, the deputy director-general for immediate crisis management at METI, confirmed that the ministry is continuously assessing the circumstances and exploring necessary measures. This proactive stance reflects Japan's commitment to protecting its economy and citizens from the potential consequences of prolonged supply shortages. Furthermore, the closure of the Strait has already impacted the operations of Japanese refineries, with utilization rates dropping to 67.7% of designed capacity in the week ending April 4th, the lowest level since June, indicating the immediate effects of supply constraints.\To address the evolving energy supply challenges, Japan has implemented several strategies beyond the release of strategic reserves. These include actively seeking alternative oil sources outside the Middle East, implementing gasoline subsidies to mitigate rising fuel costs for consumers, and increasing coal-fired electricity generation to reduce the reliance on liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports. The disruption in the Strait of Hormuz has also affected LNG supplies. A METI document released on Thursday acknowledged that while the nation as a whole has secured adequate crude oil and naphtha, supply imbalances and distribution bottlenecks exist in certain areas, adding to the complexity of managing the energy crisis. This situation demonstrates the multifaceted nature of the energy crisis and the necessity for comprehensive solutions. Japan's multi-pronged approach reflects its determination to maintain energy security, navigate the geopolitical complexities and protect its economy. The ongoing monitoring of the situation, the consideration of further strategic oil releases, the diversification of supply sources, and the implementation of energy-saving measures are all part of Japan's comprehensive strategy





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