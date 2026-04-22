Japan Imposes Strict New Rules on Power Bank Usage on Flights

Japan is introducing stringent regulations regarding power bank usage on airplanes starting April 24, 2026, including a ban on in-flight charging and limits on the number of units allowed. These rules are designed to enhance aviation safety following a rise in battery-related incidents.

Japan is implementing significant changes to its aviation safety regulations concerning portable chargers, commonly known as power banks , effective April 24, 2026. These new rules, driven by a global increase in battery-related incidents on airplanes, aim to mitigate the risk of in-flight fires and ensure passenger safety.

While passengers will still be permitted to carry power banks onto flights, the use of these devices during the flight is now strictly prohibited. This means that passengers will not be allowed to charge their devices using power banks connected to the aircraft’s USB ports or power outlets.

The core rationale behind this decision, as explained by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), is the need for immediate detection and response in the event of a battery overheating or catching fire. A swift response is crucial to contain any potential incident and protect all individuals on board. The regulations also introduce a limit of two power bank units per passenger.

Exceeding this limit, along with improper storage of the devices, and of course, violating the usage ban, will be subject to substantial penalties under Japanese aviation law. These penalties are designed to deter non-compliance and reinforce the importance of adhering to the new safety standards. The impetus for these changes stems from recent updates to international aviation safety standards.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) approved emergency revisions to its safety guidelines in March 2026, prompting Japan to swiftly align its regulations with these global recommendations. This proactive approach demonstrates Japan’s commitment to maintaining a high level of aviation safety and responding effectively to emerging risks. The new rules are expected to particularly impact passengers traveling with budget airlines, such as AirAsia X, where the availability of in-seat power outlets may be limited.

Passengers who rely on power banks to keep their devices charged during long-haul flights will need to plan accordingly and ensure their devices are fully charged before boarding. The regulations emphasize that the battery level a passenger has at the start of the flight is the level they will have until landing. This necessitates a shift in travel habits, encouraging passengers to prioritize pre-flight charging and potentially consider alternative power solutions for extended journeys.

The enforcement of these rules will be rigorous, and passengers are strongly advised against attempting to circumvent the regulations, as the consequences could be severe. The regulations cover not only the use of power banks but also their proper storage to prevent short circuits or damage that could lead to thermal runaway. These changes represent a significant adjustment for travelers accustomed to utilizing power banks for in-flight entertainment and communication.

However, the underlying principle is clear: prioritizing safety above convenience. The potential dangers associated with lithium-ion batteries, including the risk of fire and the release of toxic fumes, cannot be ignored. The new regulations are a precautionary measure designed to minimize these risks and protect the well-being of passengers and crew. It’s important to note that the regulations apply to all flights departing from or arriving in Japan, regardless of the airline or the passenger’s nationality.

Travelers are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the new rules before their flights to avoid any inconvenience or penalties. Airlines are also expected to play a crucial role in disseminating this information to passengers and ensuring compliance with the regulations. The implementation of these rules is a clear indication of the evolving landscape of aviation safety and the ongoing efforts to address emerging threats.

The Japanese authorities are committed to maintaining a safe and secure air travel environment, and these new regulations are a key component of that commitment. Passengers should be aware that failure to comply with these regulations could result in fines, confiscation of the power bank, or even denial of boarding





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