Japan Fight Back Twice to Draw 2-2 with Netherlands in World Cup Group F Clash

Japan came from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in their Group F World Cup match, with Daichi Kamada's late deflection securing a point. Virgil van Dijk and Crysencio Summerville scored for the Dutch, while Keito Nakamura and an own goal from Kamada leveled for Japan.

In a thrilling encounter at Dallas Stadium, Japan showcased their resilience by coming from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in their Group F World Cup match.

The game began cautiously, with both teams feeling each other out in the opening half. The Netherlands had an early chance when Donyell Malen forced a save from Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki in the third minute, but after that, the first half largely lacked clear-cut opportunities. Japan gradually took control of possession, limiting the Dutch's attacking threats.

Hiroki Ito made a crucial defensive intervention to deny Malen in the 34th minute, and from the resulting corner, Suzuki saved a header from the same player before Shogo Taniguchi cleared the danger. Just before halftime, Keito Nakamura nearly put Japan ahead, but his shot went wide of the far post after a fine cross from Ritsu Doan. Ayase Ueda also hit the side netting, while Suzuki gathered another Malen header in stoppage time.

The stalemate seemed destined to continue into the second half. The Netherlands came out with renewed energy after the break and took the lead in the 51st minute. A free kick from Tijjani Reijnders was cleared by Doan to Frenkie de Jong, who passed to Ryan Gravenberch. The Liverpool midfielder delivered an inviting cross to his club teammate Virgil van Dijk, who powered a header past Suzuki off the inside of the post.

However, Japan responded swiftly. Six minutes later, Takefusa Kubo cut the ball back from the byline to Nakamura, who controlled and fired a deflected shot into the bottom corner to level the score. The Dutch reclaimed the lead in the 64th minute through Crysencio Summerville. The West Ham winger received the ball just inside the area and curled a precise left-footed strike around Suzuki, making it 2-1.

Japan refused to give up and pushed for another equalizer. Kubo shot over the bar on the run, but in the 88th minute, their persistence paid off. Substitute Koki Ogawa rose to meet a cross and powered a header goalward, with the ball taking a deflection off the head of Daichi Kamada, leaving Bart Verbruggen helpless as the ball found the net. The final score remained 2-2, a fair result for an entertaining match.

The draw leaves both teams with one point each in Group F, with the Netherlands and Japan sharing the spoils after a hard-fought contest. Japan's never-say-die attitude was epitomized by their late equalizer, while the Netherlands will rue their inability to hold onto the lead. The result sets up an intriguing remainder of the group stage, with both nations still in contention for qualification. The performance of players like Kamada, Nakamura, and Van Dijk highlighted the quality on display.

The match also demonstrated the growing competitiveness of Asian football, as Japan continues to challenge traditional powerhouses. Fans were treated to an exciting 90 minutes that showcased the unpredictability and drama of the World Cup. As the tournament progresses, both teams will look to build on this performance to secure their spots in the knockout rounds





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Cup Netherlands Japan Group F Soccer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

USMNT Opens World Cup with 4-1 Win Over Paraguay, Balogun Scores TwiceThe United States started their 2026 World Cup with a commanding 4-1 victory against Paraguay, highlighted by Folarin Balogun's two goals. Coach Mauricio Pochettino praised the collective effort over individual performances and expressed caution regarding Christian Pulisic's calf injury.

Read more »

World Cup 2026 reshapes viewing habits in VietnamVANCOUVER, June 13 (Reuters) - Australia ⁠spoiled Turkey's return to the ‌World Cup stage after 24 years by securing a 2-0 victory in their ​Group D opener on ⁠Saturday, courtesy of ⁠goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor ⁠Metcalfe.

Read more »

Japan Stuns Netherlands with Late Equalizer in World Cup Group F DrawJapan fought back from a late deficit to earn a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in the opening match of World Cup 2026 Group F. The Dutch took the lead twice, first through Virgil van Dijk and later via Crysencio Summerville, but goals from Keito Nakamura and a last-minute header by Daichi Kamada secured a crucial point for Japan. The result sets up a must-win scenario for both teams in their next group fixtures.

Read more »

Japan fight back twice to draw 2-2 with Netherlands in World Cup openerJapan scored an 88th-minute equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in their World Cup opener in Texas. Goals from Virgil van Dijk, Keito Nakamura and Crysencio Summerville were cancelled out by Nakamura and Daichi Kamada, with the match ending in a dramatic late leveller.

Read more »